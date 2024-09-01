 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship - Round Three
Romine: It’s time for PGA Tour to get rid of its Net Tour Championship
IndyCar: Grand Prix Of Monterey-Practice &amp; Qualifying
IndyCar points leader Alex Palou stalls on pace laps in chaotic start at Milwaukee
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Watch: Connor Norby surging, plus streaming starting pitchers

Top Clips

nbc_indy_spin_240901.jpg
Power escapes disaster despite spin at Milwaukee
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240901.jpg
Ndiaye is ‘a breath of fresh air for Everton’
nbc_pl_2robearle_240901.jpg
Gravenberch can be a ‘very important player’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship - Round Three
Romine: It’s time for PGA Tour to get rid of its Net Tour Championship
IndyCar: Grand Prix Of Monterey-Practice &amp; Qualifying
IndyCar points leader Alex Palou stalls on pace laps in chaotic start at Milwaukee
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Watch: Connor Norby surging, plus streaming starting pitchers

Top Clips

nbc_indy_spin_240901.jpg
Power escapes disaster despite spin at Milwaukee
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240901.jpg
Ndiaye is ‘a breath of fresh air for Everton’
nbc_pl_2robearle_240901.jpg
Gravenberch can be a ‘very important player’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

McLaughlin wins Milwaukee as misfortune strikes IndyCar title contenders Palou, Power

  
Published September 1, 2024 05:07 PM

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Scott McLaughlin won at the Milwaukee Mile in the second half of a race weekend doubleheader that featured some dramatic twists for championship contenders Alex Palou and Will Power.

McLaughlin took the lead from Colton Herta in a Turn 1 pass on Lap 218 of 250 and hung on through a late restart and a charge by runner-up Scott Dixon, who finished 0.4558 seconds behind.

Colton Herta was third, followed by Santino Ferruci and Alexander Rossi.

Marcus Ericsson, Rinus VeeKay, Kyle Kirkwood, Romain Grosjean and Power

After stalling on the pace laps and losing 29 laps in the pits, Palou finished 20th, his second-worst finish in 16 races this season.

But the Chip Ganassi Racing star still leads Power by 33 points heading into the Sept. 15 season finale at Nashville Superspeedway.

After leading 64 laps, Power, who trailed by 43 points entering the race after a second place Saturday, spun on a Lap 132 restart. He lost a lap changing the front wing on his No. 12 Dallara-Chevrolet and finished 10th.

McLaughlin also is mathematically alive for the championship entering Nashville, trailing Palou by 50 points.