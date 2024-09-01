McLaughlin wins Milwaukee as misfortune strikes IndyCar title contenders Palou, Power

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Scott McLaughlin won at the Milwaukee Mile in the second half of a race weekend doubleheader that featured some dramatic twists for championship contenders Alex Palou and Will Power.

McLaughlin took the lead from Colton Herta in a Turn 1 pass on Lap 218 of 250 and hung on through a late restart and a charge by runner-up Scott Dixon, who finished 0.4558 seconds behind.

Colton Herta was third, followed by Santino Ferruci and Alexander Rossi.

Marcus Ericsson, Rinus VeeKay, Kyle Kirkwood, Romain Grosjean and Power

After stalling on the pace laps and losing 29 laps in the pits, Palou finished 20th, his second-worst finish in 16 races this season.

But the Chip Ganassi Racing star still leads Power by 33 points heading into the Sept. 15 season finale at Nashville Superspeedway.

After leading 64 laps, Power, who trailed by 43 points entering the race after a second place Saturday, spun on a Lap 132 restart. He lost a lap changing the front wing on his No. 12 Dallara-Chevrolet and finished 10th.

McLaughlin also is mathematically alive for the championship entering Nashville, trailing Palou by 50 points.