IndyCar points leader Alex Palou stalls on pace laps in chaotic start at Milwaukee

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The IndyCar championship race took a wild turn at the Milwaukee Mile as points leader Alex Palou stalled on the pace laps Sunday.

IndyCar started the second race of a weekend doubleheader on the 1-mile oval under the yellow flag while Palou’s No. 10 Dallara-Honda was attended to and then towed to the pits.

After team members removed the engine cover to make repairs that got the engine running, Palou attempted to rejoin the race just before the green flag was scheduled to wave on Lap 6, but his car again stopped on the backstretch.

IndyCar then waved off the start, but pole-sitter Josef Newgarden was spun into the wall because of contact with Marcus Armstrong. Many cars seemed late in slowing down while Newgarden was decelerating.

After his car was returned to the paddock, Palou hopped out of his car and ran to his team’s timing stand for a debrief. He was told it would be “several minutes” before his car would be ready. Palou eventually rejoined the race on Lap 29 — that was 12 laps after the race finally went green for the first time after the cleanup from Newgarden’s wreck.

Championship contender Will Power took the lead on Lap 44, which made him the provisional points leader over Palou.

After a fifth-place finish in Saturday’s Race 1, Palou had opened a 43-point lead over Power (who finished second Saturday) and had a shot at clinching his third championship in four seasons. Through 70 of 250 laps of Race 2 at Milwaukee, Power was leading by two points over Palou.

NBC Sports’ Dillon Welch reported that Palou’s car quickly refired after Ganassi replaced a 12-volt battery. Ganassi team manager Barry Wanzer originally told Welch that the problem was related to hybrid components that IndyCar introduced in its engines nearly two months ago.

Scott Dixon, Palou’s Chip Ganassi Racing teammate, had a hybrid-related failure on the pace laps at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, which marked the July 7 midseason debut of the hybrid. After spending 20-plus laps in the paddock, Dixon’s car refired but completed only 40 of 80 laps before retiring in last place.

Newgarden also crashed out of Saturday’s race at Milwaukee after a collision with Marcus Ericsson.

“I get clobbered on the start, obviously it’s not our day,” Newgarden told NBC Sports’ Georgia Henneberry. “We go yellow, I got run into, so someone didn’t get the message.”