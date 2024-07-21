IndyCar results, points after Toronto: Alex Palou shores up points lead

With a fourth-place finish on the streets of Toronto, defending series champion Alex Palou increased his lead to 49 points with five races remaining in the IndyCar season.

After winning at Iowa Speedway to move into second in the standings, Will Power, fell 14 points further behind Palou with a 12th-place finish after being penalized for contact with teammate Scott McLaughlin.

Palou finished fourth after starting 18th because of a qualifying penalty.

“We just were there and waiting for somebody else to make those mistakes,” Palou told NBC Sports’ Charlie Kimball. “The car was great. It was a shame we had to start from 18th, but the car was amazing, super fast, super easy to drive.”

After the Andretti Global 1-2 finish for Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood, Chip Ganassi Racing had Scott Dixon, Palou and Marcus Armstrong rounding out the top five.

Dixon is ranked third in the championship standings, 53 points behind Dixon. Herta is fourth (minus-57), followed by O’Ward (minus-74) and McLauglin (minus-83).

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings after the Honda Indy Toronto:

Here is the finishing order in the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (1) Colton Herta, Honda, 85, Running

2. (2) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 85, Running

3. (15) Scott Dixon, Honda, 85, Running

4. (18) Alex Palou, Honda, 85, Running

5. (13) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 85, Running

6. (6) David Malukas, Honda, 85, Running

7. (16) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 85, Running

8. (22) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 85, Running

9. (5) Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, 85, Running

10. (8) Graham Rahal, Honda, 85, Running

11. (7) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 85, Running

12. (9) Will Power, Chevrolet, 85, Running

13. (24) Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 84, Running

14. (26) Theo Pourchaire, Chevrolet, 84, Running

15. (21) Toby Sowery, Honda, 84, Running

16. (4) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 76, Contact

17. (14) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 72, Contact

18. (11) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 72, Contact

19. (23) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 72, Contact

20. (17) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 72, Contact

21. (19) Nolan Siegel, Chevrolet, 72, Contact

22. (20) Kyffin Simpson, Honda, 66, Contact

23. (3) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 63, Mechanical

24. (25) Hunter McElrea, Honda, 57, Contact

25. (27) Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, 13, Mechanical

26. (10) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 4, Contact

27. (12) Christian Rasmussen, Chevrolet, 0, Contact

Winner’s average speed: 91.568 mph; Time of Race: 1 hour, 39 minutes, 28.4293 seconds; Margin of victory: 0.3469 of a second; Cautions: Five for 15 laps; Lead changes: Five among three drivers.

Lap Leaders: Herta 1-34; Dixon 35-36; Herta 37-53; Dixon 54; Ericsson 55; Herta 56-85.

Here are the points standings after the season’s 12th of 17 races for:

Top 10 in points: Palou 411, Power 362, Dixon 358, Herta 354, O’Ward 340, McLaughlin 328, Kirkwood 314, Newgarden 266, Alexander Rossi 265, Ferrucci 231,

Rest of the standings: Lundgaard 229, Ericsson 222, Rosenqvist 221, Armstrong 203, VeeKay 201, Grosjean 199, Rahal 197, Lundqvist 173, Fittipaldi 135, Simpson 133, Robb 121, Rasmussen 109, Canapino 109, Pourchaire 91, Siegel 88, Malukas 82, Jack Harvey 80, Tom Blomqvist 46, Callum Ilott 39, Ed Carpenter 32, Sowery 32, Luca Ghiotto 27, Helio Castroneves 26, Conor Daly 26, Katherine Legge 24, Kyle Larson 21, Takuma Sato 19, Tristan Vautier 12, Colin Braun 10, Ryan Hunter-Reay 6, McElrea 6, Marco Andretti 5

Next race: The IndyCar Series will return Saturday, Aug. 17 at World Wide Tecnology Raceway Gateway at 6 p.m. ET on USA and Peacock.