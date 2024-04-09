 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Will the Texans go pass heavy in 2024?
Paris Olympic Rings
Olympic rings to adorn Eiffel Tower
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Katherine Legge will attempt Indy 500 with Dale Coyne Racing and beauty brand sponsor

Top Clips

nbc_pft_dtrankings_240409.jpg
Simms provides insight on ’24 Draft DT rankings
nbc_pft_mayo_240409.jpg
Mayo: Pats’ rebuild is a process, more than a QB
nbc_pft_cowboysapproach_240409.jpg
How DAL should approach Lamb, Parsons, Prescott

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Will the Texans go pass heavy in 2024?
Paris Olympic Rings
Olympic rings to adorn Eiffel Tower
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Katherine Legge will attempt Indy 500 with Dale Coyne Racing and beauty brand sponsor

Top Clips

nbc_pft_dtrankings_240409.jpg
Simms provides insight on ’24 Draft DT rankings
nbc_pft_mayo_240409.jpg
Mayo: Pats’ rebuild is a process, more than a QB
nbc_pft_cowboysapproach_240409.jpg
How DAL should approach Lamb, Parsons, Prescott

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

IndyCar will add two cars in 2025 with Prema Racing joining the series

  
Published April 9, 2024 08:15 AM

The NTT IndyCar Series will expand by two full-time entries next season with the addition of Prema Racing, an Italian team successful in various Formula One ladder series.

Prema will partner with Chevrolet in making its IndyCar debut in 2025. The team’s U.S. arm will be based at a shop in Indiana.

Fielding cars in the F2 and F3 series, Prema has helped develop nine current F1 drivers, including Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly. Several current and former IndyCar veterans also have passed through its doors: Jacques Villeneuve, Ryan Briscoe, Felix Rosenqvist, Marcus Armstrong and Callum Ilott.

Prema, which also has competed in other junior divisions has won 80 championships since being founded in 1983.

“Today’s announcement marks a pivotal moment in the history of Prema Racing,” team principal Rene Rosin said in a release. “Making the step to the NTT IndyCar Series, and competing in the world-famous Indianapolis 500, is a dream coming true for our family and everyone involved in our business. We have tremendous respect for IndyCar, its unique challenges and sensational history, and we look forward to being part of it.

“While competing in IndyCar will not be easy, we are determined to put in our best effort, learn as quickly as possible and become leading contenders right from the start. The desire to fight for victory is our driving force, and the thoroughness of the challenge will give us even more motivation to succeed. This new chapter will also be beneficial for Prema Racing and its people, producing amazing learning opportunities and know-how transfer.”

The team is expected to hold a news conference to detail its plans Wednesday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as the two-day Indy 500 Open Test gets under way.