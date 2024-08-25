Will Power dominates to win at Portland, take IndyCar victory lead this season

Will Power scored his series-leading third victory this season, passing pole-sitter Santino Ferrucci in the first turn on the opening lap and cruising to win the IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland.

Power won by more than 10 seconds at Portland International Raceway over points leader Alex Palou, who increased his margin in the championship standings with three races remaining. Palou could wrap up his third title in four years during next weekend’s doubleheader at The Milwaukee Mile.

Josef Newgarden finished third at Portland, followed by Colton Herta and Marcus Armstrong.

Marcus Ericsson, Scott McLaughlin, Ferrucci, Graham Rahal and Kyle Kirkwood rounded out the top 10.

It’s the first time since the 2018 season that Power has won at least three races in a season. With his 44th career victory, the Team Penske driver broke a six-driver tie for the IndyCar lead in 2024 wins (Pato O’Ward, Scott Dixon, Palou, Newgadren and McLaughlin each have two victories this year).

Dixon finished last after tangling with Pietro Fittipaldi on the first lap. The contact put Dixon’s No. 9 Dallara-Honda hard into the Turn 8 barrier, marking the first time the Chip Ganassi Racing star had crashed out on the opening lap since 2005.

The wreck effectively ended the bid for a record seventh championship by Dixon, who had entered third in the points standings.