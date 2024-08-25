 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AIG Women's Open - Day Four
Lydia Ko’s resume: Full list of wins, awards and accomplishments
AIG Women's Open - Day Four
Make no mistake, Nelly Korda had this Women’s Open and lost it
AIG Women's Open - Day Four
AIG Women’s Open prize money: Full purse payout from St. Andrews

Top Clips

nbc_indy_palou_240825.jpg
Palou rides consistency to second at Portland
nbc_indy_power_240825.jpg
Power dominates Portland for third win of season
nbc_golf_kordard4hl_240825__054013.jpg
HLs: Korda struggles in final round at St Andrews

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Will Power dominates to win at Portland, take IndyCar victory lead this season

  
Published August 25, 2024 05:27 PM

Will Power scored his series-leading third victory this season, passing pole-sitter Santino Ferrucci in the first turn on the opening lap and cruising to win the IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland.

Power won by more than 10 seconds at Portland International Raceway over points leader Alex Palou, who increased his margin in the championship standings with three races remaining. Palou could wrap up his third title in four years during next weekend’s doubleheader at The Milwaukee Mile.

Josef Newgarden finished third at Portland, followed by Colton Herta and Marcus Armstrong.

Marcus Ericsson, Scott McLaughlin, Ferrucci, Graham Rahal and Kyle Kirkwood rounded out the top 10.

It’s the first time since the 2018 season that Power has won at least three races in a season. With his 44th career victory, the Team Penske driver broke a six-driver tie for the IndyCar lead in 2024 wins (Pato O’Ward, Scott Dixon, Palou, Newgadren and McLaughlin each have two victories this year).

Dixon finished last after tangling with Pietro Fittipaldi on the first lap. The contact put Dixon’s No. 9 Dallara-Honda hard into the Turn 8 barrier, marking the first time the Chip Ganassi Racing star had crashed out on the opening lap since 2005.

The wreck effectively ended the bid for a record seventh championship by Dixon, who had entered third in the points standings.