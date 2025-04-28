Blue could earn opportunity in Cowboys' backfield

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Supercross 2025 results: 250 highlights, finish order, at Philadelphia, Tom Vialle scores clutch win
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Why 17-year-old Blades Brown is passing up PGA Tour exemption this week
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
2024-2025 NBA Team Season Recap Hub
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Top Clips
Legler ‘not sure’ Luka is over shock of trade
How RB Skattebo can make immediate impact
How fair is criticism of LAL not resting starters?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Supercross 2025 results: 250 highlights, finish order, at Philadelphia, Tom Vialle scores clutch win
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Why 17-year-old Blades Brown is passing up PGA Tour exemption this week
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
2024-2025 NBA Team Season Recap Hub
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Top Clips
Legler ‘not sure’ Luka is over shock of trade
How RB Skattebo can make immediate impact
How fair is criticism of LAL not resting starters?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
2025 NFL Draft Grades:
Winners, losers, best picks, sleepers for all 32 teams
Close
Watch Now
Blue could earn opportunity in Cowboys' backfield
April 28, 2025 03:14 PM
Patrick Daugherty weighs in on the Dallas Cowboys adding two running backs on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft, discussing why Jaydon Blue has a chance to carve out a role in the backfield.
Related Videos
17:55
Williams, Fannin Jr., Noel highlight Round 3 picks
18:37
49ers ‘crushed it’ with second-round pick Collins
14:02
Sanders must take ‘accountability’ for situation
02:45
Judkins among NFL Rookie of the Year best bets
03:30
Monangai a deep sleeper in Berry’s rookie rankings
01:34
Rather bet Jeanty or Ward for OROY at price?
05:26
Hunter provides insurance in Rams backfield
11:34
Jeanty leads dynasty rookie superflex rankings
08:36
Rogers’ 2025 NFL Draft grades: TB, BAL score big
04:40
Johnson could make early impact for Steelers
06:08
Stevenson on Berry’s post NFL draft Hate list
04:02
Skattebo has chance to unseat Tracy with Giants
08:48
Williams tops Berry’s post NFL draft Love list
07:15
2025 NFL Draft biggest winners
08:07
Simms: Milroe is ‘someone you want to root for’
05:12
Shough’s maturity gives the Saints options at QB
03:28
Likelihood of Sanders returning to college
08:04
Sanders ‘disrespected’ the NFL draft process
07:34
Simms ‘laughed’ when Browns picked Sanders at 144
03:48
Berry, Stefanski explain reaction to Sanders pick
13:36
Unpacking prank call Ulbrich’s son made to Sanders
12:13
How Browns can navigate crowded QB room
08:15
Why the Browns decided to draft Sanders at 144
05:02
How ‘the Deion factor’ impacted Shedeur’s draft
08:43
Browns were ‘story’ of NFL draft with Sanders pick
08:14
Eagles lead NFC East with strong NFL draft haul
08:44
Bears add ‘endless possibilities’ for Johnson
12:45
Raiders, Chargers add difference-makers in draft
03:29
NFL draft winners and losers: Sanders a winner?
07:34
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick
Latest Clips
16:18
Legler ‘not sure’ Luka is over shock of trade
01:24
How RB Skattebo can make immediate impact
09:26
How fair is criticism of LAL not resting starters?
06:50
Tour running out of time for championship format
08:45
What led to Sanders’ surprising weekend?
01:33
What Sanders has to do to see the field for Browns
10:32
How can the LPGA generate buzz for the Chevron?
01:31
Red Sox’s Giolito among top wavier wire targets
01:32
Fantasy impact of Yankees demoting Williams
01:28
How Gilbert’s elbow injury affects SEA’s rotation
08:10
Examining ‘disconnect’ in Sanders’ draft journey
02:07
Clippers to bounce back against ‘gassed’ Nuggets
01:53
Curry rebounds, Green points in Game 4 worth looks
01:17
Why Tucker brings excellent NL MVP betting value
01:23
Bet on both Arsenal and PSG to score in UCL semi
02:01
Take the points with Pistons in Game 5 vs. Knicks
06:54
Patrick: Redick tired Lakers out in G4 vs. Wolves
01:29
Expect ‘emphatic’ win for Pacers vs. Bucks
16:56
Clark: DEN building toward Super Bowl contention
10:37
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 1
09:13
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 4
03:00
Saigo survived ‘absolute carnage’ to win Chevron
02:38
Unpacking Jutanugarn’s poor chip at Chevron
02:25
Griffin, Novak share ‘full circle’ win at Zurich
03:22
Cup drivers recap Talladega race won by Cindric
03:52
Saigo takes advantage in chaotic Chevron playoff
07:11
Saigo accepts Dinah Shore Trophy at Chevron Champ.
17:49
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Final Round
14:23
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega
02:32
Hard hits for Bell, Buescher coming up to speed
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue