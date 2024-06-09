IndyCar results, points after Road America: Will Power ends two-year drought to take championship lead

Two-time IndyCar champion Will Power outwitted his teammates for a victory at Road America that ended a 34-race winless streak and moved him into the points lead through seven of 17 races.

With his 42nd career victory (which tied him with Michael Andretti for fourth all time) and his first since June 5, 2022 at Detroit, Power took a five-point lead in the championship standings over defending series champion Alex Palou, who finished fourth.

“We’re working hard; we want to win the championship,” Power said. “I think we have the cars and the team to do it. Keep pushing.”

Scott Dixon’s title hopes took a hit in Detroit as the six-time champion finished 21st and tumbled two spots in the standings to third

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings after the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America:

Here is the finishing order in the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (5) Will Power, Chevrolet, 55, Running

2. (6) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 55, Running

3. (8) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 55, Running

4. (7) Alex Palou, Honda, 55, Running

5. (4) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 55, Running

6. (2) Colton Herta, Honda, 55, Running

7. (14) Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, 55, Running

8. (11) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 55, Running

9. (15) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 55, Running

10. (24) Graham Rahal, Honda, 55, Running

11. (13) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 55, Running

12. (1) Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 55, Running

13. (18) Theo Pourchaire, Chevrolet, 55, Running

14. (22) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 55, Running

15. (19) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 55, Running

16. (25) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 55, Running

17. (26) Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, 55, Running

18. (9) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 55, Running

19. (27) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 55, Running

20. (16) Christian Rasmussen, Chevrolet, 55, Running

21. (10) Scott Dixon, Honda, 55, Running

22. (23) Luca Ghiotto, Honda, 55, Running

23. (21) Nolan Siegel, Chevrolet, 54, Running

24. (17) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 53, Running

25. (20) Jack Harvey, Honda, 51, Running

26. (3) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 35, Mechanical

27. (12) Kyffin Simpson, Honda, 5, Contact

Winner’s average speed: 126.154 mph; Time of race: 1 hour, 45 minutes, 0.0267 seconds; Margin of victory: 3.2609 seconds; Cautions: Three for six laps; Lead changes: 13 among seven drivers; Lap leaders: Kirkwood 1-3; McLaughlin 4-15; Newgarden 16; Palou 17-18; Herta 19-20; Rosenqvist 21-23; McLaughlin 24-29; Newgarden 30-31; Palou 32; Herta 33-35; Newgarden 36-42; Power 43-44; Herta 45-48; Power 49-55.

POINTS

Top 10 in points: Power 236, Palou 231, Dixon 225, O’Ward 184, McLaughlin 179, Kirkwood 179, Herta 176, Newgarden 169, Rossi 162, Rosenqvist 157.

Rest of the standings: Lundgaard 141, Ferrucci 132, Ericsson 130, Armstrong 121, Rahal 121, Grosjean 112, VeeKay 109, Lundqvist 100, Simpson 81, Fittipaldi 81, Pourchaire 75, Canapino 74, Robb 68, Rasmussen 65, Harvey 65, Blomqvist 46, Ilott 39, Castroneves 26, Ghiotto 22, Daly 21, Larson 21, Sato 19, Siegel 17, Carpenter 14, Vautier 12, Braun 10, Hunter-Reay 6, Andretti 5, Legge 5.

Next race: The IndyCar Series will head to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for a June 23 race with coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET on USA and Peacock.