IndyCar starting lineup at World Wide Technology Raceway: Scott McLaughlin wins pole again

Scott McLaughlin won the pole position for the second consecutive year at World Wide Technology Raceway Gateway, but the Team Penske star will get to lead the starting lineup to the green flag this season as other championship contenders face grid penalties.

McLaughlin turned a 179.972 mph lap in the No. 3 Dallara-Chevrolet to earn his fourth pole position this season and ninth of his career.

“We rolled out of the truck great today,” McLaughlin said. “I’m very proud of the team. But end of the day tomorrow is payday, and we’ll make sure that we were on top of things.

“We’re coming, and I want to make sure I get myself back in this championship. Starting position is huge, and ultimately, getting a pole without having an engine penalty as well as a big deal. That’s what happened last year, and we found out the hard way.”

Because of a penalty for an engine change, McLaughlin started 10th in last year’s race despite qualifying first, and he finished fifth.

For Saturday’s race (6 p.m. ET, USA and Peacock), three drivers were docked nine positions in qualifying: Felix Rosenqvist (who will start 11th after qualifying second), points leader Alex Palou (16th after qualifying seventh) and Scott Dixon (19th after qualifying 10th).

Palou leads the championship standings by 49 points over Will Power, who will start fourth.

Colton Herta will start 25th after backing his No. 26 Dallara-Honda into the wall on his second qualifying lap.

“It just broke loose,” Herta said. “Unfortunate. I think that first lap was decent. I don’t think it was going to get us the pole, but it could have got us in the top five. Second lap, I don’t know if we wore the tires too much or what happened. Just let go pretty early.”

Here’s the IndyCar starting lineup for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 World Wide Technology Raceway Gateway, a 1.25-mile oval in Madison, Illinois (with qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, engine, time and speed):

ROW 1

1. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevy, 179.972 mph

2. (66) David Malukas, Honda, 179.503

ROW 2

3. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevy, 179.424

4. (12) Will Power, Chevy, 179.262

ROW 3

5. (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 178.417

6. (77) Romain Grosjean, Chevy, 178.321

ROW 4

7. (28) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 178.114

8. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevy, 177.160

ROW 5

9. (78) Conor Daly, Chevy, 177.126

10. (11) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 176.696

ROW 6

11. (60) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 179.796 (nine-position grid penalty)

12. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevy, 176.661

ROW 7

13. (7) Alexander Rossi, Chevy, 175.865

14. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 175.782

ROW 8

15. (30) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 175.656

16. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 178.363 (nine-position grid penalty)

ROW 9

17. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevy, 175.514

18. (8) Linus Lundqvist (R), Honda, 175.510

ROW 10

19. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 177.905 (nine-position grid penalty)

20. (6) Nolan Siegel (R), Chevy, 174.854

ROW 11

21. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevy, 174.752

22. (4) Kyffin Simpson (R), Honda, 173.900

ROW 12

23. (45) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 173.722

24. (41) Sting Ray Robb, Chevy, 172.782

ROW 13

25. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, 136.880

26. (18) Jack Harvey, Honda, No Time

ROW 14

27. (51) Katherine Legge, Honda, No Time

