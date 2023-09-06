 Skip navigation
Myles Rowe joining HMD in Indy NXT for 2024 season

  
Published September 6, 2023 01:00 PM
2023 USF Pro 2000 Champion Myles Rowe - Grand Prix of Portland - By_ James Black_Large Image Without Watermark_m92425.jpg

JAMES J BLACK

Four days after winning the USF Pro 2000 championship, Myles Rowe already has landed his Indy NXT ride for the 2024 season.

Rowe, the e first African-American driver to win a major open-wheel title in the United States, will join HMD Motorsports in the No. 99 Force Indy entry. His car will continue to be supported by Penske Entertainment’s Race for Equity and Change initiative that aims to increase diversity and inclusion in motorsports since its launch three years ago.

By winning the championship, Rowe also earned a $664,500 Discount Tire Driver Development scholarship that is earmarked for his promotion to the circuit that is one rung below the NTT IndyCar Series.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Force Indy and have Myles as part of the HMD Motorsports program in 2024,” HMD general manager Mike Maurini said in a release. “He has been a treat to follow through the ladder programs, and we are anxious to help him continue his goals to ascend to the NTT IndyCar Series.”

Ernie Francis Jr. has been driving an HMD/Force Indy entry in Indy NXT this season.

“Force Indy is really looking forward to continuing the relationship with HMD Motorsports,” Force Indy’s Rod Reid said. “We have a season working together under our belt, and our goals in and out of the pits align.”

Said Rowe: “I’m super excited to announce my next step to HMD Motorsports with Force Indy and be part of their family. I am extremely excited to grow and progress with them as a team and fight for many more race wins.”

In three seasons of Indy NXT competition, HMD Motorsports has 25 victories, back-to-back team championships and the 2023 driver title.

Christian Rasmussen will try to clinch the team’s third consecutive championship this weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, entering the doubleheader season finale with a 65-point lead.