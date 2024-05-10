 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Myrtle Beach Classic - Round Two
Chris Gotterup grabs lead after 64 at Myrtle Beach Classic
Cognizant Founders Cup - Round Two
Nelly Korda’s flawless 66 gets her four back of leaders Rose Zhang, Madelene Sagstrom
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 - Qualifying
NASCAR Xfinity starting lineup at Darlington: Cole Custer to start on pole

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_deskonrory_240510.jpg
McIlroy ‘missed opportunities’ at Quail Hollow
nbc_golf_wellsfargord2hls_240510.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 2
nbc_moto_lawrencefeature_240510.jpg
Jett’s growth as rookie has him on cusp of title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Myrtle Beach Classic - Round Two
Chris Gotterup grabs lead after 64 at Myrtle Beach Classic
Cognizant Founders Cup - Round Two
Nelly Korda’s flawless 66 gets her four back of leaders Rose Zhang, Madelene Sagstrom
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 - Qualifying
NASCAR Xfinity starting lineup at Darlington: Cole Custer to start on pole

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_deskonrory_240510.jpg
McIlroy ‘missed opportunities’ at Quail Hollow
nbc_golf_wellsfargord2hls_240510.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 2
nbc_moto_lawrencefeature_240510.jpg
Jett’s growth as rookie has him on cusp of title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

IndyCar Indy road course GP starting lineup: Alex Palou captures first pole of season

  
Published May 10, 2024 07:17 PM

Alex Palou scored his first NTT IndyCar Series pole position of the 2024 season at the track that kicked off his charge to last year’s championship.

The Chip Ganassi Racing star turned a lap of 1 minute, 9.0004 seconds around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Christian Lundgaard, who won the pole at the track a year ago, qualified second (1:09.0921), followed by Will Power and Josef Newgarden — as the Team Penske duo took the second row in the starting lineup despite each losing two team members to suspensions this week.

After winning by nearly 17 seconds in last year’s race at the IMS road course, Palou won the Indy 500 pole position and then three consecutive races.

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Click here for Indy road course Sonsio Grand Prix qualifying speeds | Round 1, Group 1 | Round 1, Group 2 | Round 2 l Round 3

“We just had an amazing amount of work by the whole team that allowed me to have the best car every single weekend last year so much in a row and we executed,” Palou said after his fourth career pole position. “We were lucky at some moments, and we took advantage of it.

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
IndyCar Grand Prix at Indy road course: How to watch on NBC, start times, schedules, streaming
The Sonsio GP officially kicks off racing in May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“But it helps. Momentum always helps. Mentally, if you are on the fence of doing a good overtake or a bad overtake, you’re probably going to do a good one, and the same goes for laps when it comes down to really high-pressure moments. ... Every time you start up front, it makes it feel that way. I think it’s so hard for us to get poles, and we’re not here very often that it makes it so, so, so special.”

Palou also had a special delivery, who was celebrating a birthday in Spain. She and other family will arrive in time for Indy 500 qualifying next week, but Palou had a chance for a quick phone call home after the pole.

“Yeah, that’s the gift for her, so I don’t have to buy now,” he said with a smile, pausing to add, " I actually sent something.”
Highlights: IndyCar Sonsio Grand Prix qualifying
Watch highlights from IndyCar qualifying at the Sonsio Grand Prix from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

It was a disappointing day for Andretti Global, whose three drivers failed to advance from the first round.

Points leader Colton Herta will start a season-worst 24th after running out of fuel for the last few turns of his final qualifying lap. It’s the worst qualifying effort in 11 months for the No. 26 Dallara-Honda driver, who paced Friday morning’s practice.

Rob Andrews, chief operating officer for Andretti, told NBC Sports’ Kevin Lee cited “human error” as the reason the car ran out of fuel.

Here’s the IndyCar starting lineup for Saturday’s Sonsio Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the 14-turn, 2.39-mile road course (qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, engine, time and speed):

ROW 1

1. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 1 minute, 9.0004 seconds (127.251 mph)
2. (45) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 01:09.0921 (127.083)

ROW 2

3. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 01:09.1636 (126.951)
4. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 01:09.2528 (126.788)

ROW 3

5. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 1:09.3320 (126.643)
6. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 1:09.5270 (126.288)

ROW 4

7. (7) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 1:09.0801 (127.105)
8. (11) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 1:09.1175 (127.036)

ROW 5

9. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 1:09.1491 (126.978)
10. (60) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 1:09.2923 (126.715)

ROW 6

11. (30) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 1:09.3698 (126.574)
12. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 1:09.3915 (126.534)

ROW 7

13. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 1:09.1378 (126.999)
14. (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 1:09.1712 (126.937)

ROW 8

15. (78) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 1:09.2578 (126.779)
16. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 1:09.2637 (126.768)

ROW 9

17. (18) Jack Harvey, Honda, 1:09.3254 (126.655)
18. (6) Theo Pourchaire, Chevrolet, 1:09.3816 (126.552)

ROW 10

19. (8) Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 1:09.3385 (126.631)
20. (20) Christian Rasmussen, Chevrolet, 1:09.4190 (126.484)

ROW 11

21. (28) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 1:09.3936 (126.530)
22. (51) Luca Ghiotto, Honda, 1:09.4519 (126.424)

ROW 12

23. (77) Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, 1:09.4283 (126.467)
24. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, 1:09.5391 (126.266)

ROW 13

25. (4) Kyffin Simpson, Honda, 1:09.5613 (126.225)
26. (66) Tom Blomqvist, Honda, 1:09.6264 (126.107)

ROW 14

27. (41) Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, 01:10.0399 (125.363)