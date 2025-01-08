Official entry list for the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona

The 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list has been released with the usual roster of global champions among the 61 entries across four categories in the Jan. 25-26 race.

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener will include more than 50 Rolex 24 winners, more than 50 IMSA champions and more than 40 24 Hours of Le Mans winners.

The field will feature nine IndyCar championships (between Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon and Alex Palou), a Daytona 500 winner (Austin Cindric), six Supercars championships (three apiece by Scott McLaughlin and Shane van Gisbergen, who are teamed in the No. 91 Corvette) and several Formula One veterans (including Felipe Massa, Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen).

OFFICIAL ENTRY LIST: Click here for the driver and team configurations in the 63rd Rolex 24 at Daytona

Though several drivers were added to last month’s preliminary entry list, there still are some question marks ahead of cars hitting the 12-turn, 3.56-mile road course Jan. 17-19 for the Roar Before the Rolex test. Paul Miller Racing has yet to reveal the drivers for its two BMW M4 GT3 entries in GTD Pro.

The defending overall champion is the No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 in Grand Touring Prototype. Felipe Nasr, who helped lead the car to the GTP series championship in 2024, is the only returning driver from last year’s winning Rolex 24 lineup. New teammates Nick Tandy and Laurens Vanthoor have moved over from Porsche Penske Motorsport’s No. 6 as the team slims from four to three drivers at Daytona International Speedway.

In LMP2, the No. 18 Era Motorsport ORECA LMP2 07 is back with Ryan Dalziel as the only announced returnee from last year’s winner.

There will be a new winner in GTD Pro this year as the No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3 is absent from defending its crown. The category will feature a record 15 cars entering its fourth season at Daytona.

In GTD, the No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 will aim for a second consecutive IMSA championship by starting with its second consecutive victory at Daytona. Russell Ward, Philip Ellis and Indy Dontje are back from the 2024 winner and joined by Daniel Morad.

Andy Lally, the active leader with five Rolex 24 at Daytona victories, will be in the No. 44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 EVO for his final IMSA start before retiring from full-time driving.

