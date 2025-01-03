 Skip navigation
Rolex 24 at Daytona daily schedule for 2025

  
Published January 3, 2025 06:00 AM

The 2025 racing season at Daytona International Speedway will kick off with its annual sports car extravaganza — the 63rd running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

The Roar Before the Rolex test session will begin preparations for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener with seven practice sessions totaling more than 10 hours on the 12-turn, 3.56-mile road course that incorporates the four corners from Daytona’s famous 2.5-mile oval. IMSA and its support series will be on track starting Friday, Jan. 17.

In a twist from the past four seasons, Rolex 24 at Daytona qualifying has been moved off the Roar weekend. The starting grid for the 24-hour endurance classic will be set Thursday, January 23.

The green flag for the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona will drop at 1:40 p.m. ET on Jan. 25 with coverage beginning on NBC and Peacock, which will have flag-to-flag streaming of the race. (Click here for information on how to sign up for Peacock.)

Here are all the start times and the full schedule of everything happening at Daytona International Speedway over the last two weeks in January, starting with the Roar test session:

Rolex 24 Daytona daily schedule

Friday, Jan. 17

8:35-9:15 a.m.: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge practice
9:30-10:45 a.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice
11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice
1:15-2:45 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice
3-5 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice
5:20-6 p.m.: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge practice

Saturday, Jan. 18

8:40-9:15 a.m.: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge qualifying
9:30-11 a.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice
11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice
1:55-2:45 p.m.: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, Race 1 (Peacock, IMSA.TV, YouTube)
3:10-4:10 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice
4:30-5:30 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice
6:30-8:30 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

Sunday, Jan. 19

9:45-10:45 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice
11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice
1:15-2:05 p.m.: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, Race 2 (Peacock, IMSA.TV, YouTube)
2:30-4 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Rolex 24 practice

Wednesday, Jan. 22

1-1:40 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 practice
3-4 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice
4:15-4:45 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 practice

Thursday, Jan. 23

8:45-9:45 a.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice
10:05-11:35 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice
11:55 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 qualifying
1:15-1:50 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge qualifying
2:05-3:40 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying (Peacock, IMSA.TV)
3:55-4:45 p.m.: Mazda MX-5, Race 1
6:30-8 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

Friday, Jan. 24

9:25-9:55 a.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice
10:10-11 a.m.: Mazda MX-5, Race 2 (IMSA.TV, YouTube)
11:20 a.m.-12:20 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice
1:40-5:45 p.m.: BMW M Endurance Challenge at Daytona, Michelin Pilot Challenge (Peacock, IMSA.TV, YouTube)

Saturday, Jan. 25

1:40 p.m.: The 63rd Rolex 24 at Daytona (starting on NBC from 1:30-2:30 p.m. ET; USA Network from 2:30-6:30 p.m.; streaming flag to flag on Peacock, IMSA.TV, YouTube)

Sunday, Jan. 26

1:40 p.m.: Finish of the 62nd Rolex 24 at Daytona (NBC from noon-2 p.m.; streaming flag to flag on Peacock, IMSA.TV, YouTube)