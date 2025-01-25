Rolex 24 hour-by-hour weather forecast for Daytona

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_smx_jettlawrenceintv_250125.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, rundown, reaction at Anaheim 2, Jett Lawrence third season winner
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 results: Felipe Nasr, Porsche Penske Motorsport win again in No. 7 963
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/zijpp2jo1jp6dznlv91j
Rivals Rankings Week: Final defensive position rankings revealed
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlwhuhl_250126.jpg
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. West Ham Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_whugoal1_250126.jpg
Emerson brings West Ham to level terms v. Villa
nbc_golf_loveorlav_250126.jpg
Love it or Lav it: Unpacking Tiger vs. Rory in TGL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_smx_jettlawrenceintv_250125.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, rundown, reaction at Anaheim 2, Jett Lawrence third season winner
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 results: Felipe Nasr, Porsche Penske Motorsport win again in No. 7 963
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/zijpp2jo1jp6dznlv91j
Rivals Rankings Week: Final defensive position rankings revealed
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlwhuhl_250126.jpg
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. West Ham Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_whugoal1_250126.jpg
Emerson brings West Ham to level terms v. Villa
nbc_golf_loveorlav_250126.jpg
Love it or Lav it: Unpacking Tiger vs. Rory in TGL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rolex 24 hour-by-hour weather forecast for Daytona

  
Published January 25, 2025 04:00 AM

The forecast for the 63rd Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway calls for nearly 24 hours of unseasonably brisk weather for Central Florida in late January.

According to the Wunderground.com site, the temperature will be 59 degrees with a 0 percent chance of rain when the green flag drops Saturday, Jan. 25 at around 1:40 p.m. ET.

Under sunny skies, temperatures are expected to be high to mid-50s throughout Saturday afternoon. After the sun sets, they will drop into the low 50s through midnight.

The average high temperature for Saturday is 69 degrees, which means race conditions will range about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than normal.

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona: How to watch, schedule, TV info, start times, entry lists, notable drivers, more
Key information on the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona, which will be held Jan. 25-26 at Daytona International Speedway.

From 1-3 a.m. Sunday, it’s projected to get as low as 49 degrees and feel like 47. After the sun rises at 7:17 a.m., temperatures will steadily climb up through the 50s and hit a high of 63 just before the checkered flag falls around 1:45 p.m. ET.

Drivers likely will be battling ill-handling cars as their tires struggle to hook up to the pavement in cold weather, but there’s at least a minimal threat of rain. The highest chance of precipitation during the 24-hour race

Click here for the hour-by-hour forecast for Saturday and click here for the hour-by-hour forecast for Sunday.

FiveThings.jpg
A viewer’s guide to the 2025 Rolex 24: Five things to watch at Daytona as the world gathers to race
The race that’s the ‘watering hole for worldwide motorsports’ again will be packed with global stars and compelling storylines.