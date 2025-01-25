Rolex 24 hour-by-hour weather forecast for Daytona

The forecast for the 63rd Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway calls for nearly 24 hours of unseasonably brisk weather for Central Florida in late January.

According to the Wunderground.com site, the temperature will be 59 degrees with a 0 percent chance of rain when the green flag drops Saturday, Jan. 25 at around 1:40 p.m. ET.

Under sunny skies, temperatures are expected to be high to mid-50s throughout Saturday afternoon. After the sun sets, they will drop into the low 50s through midnight.

The average high temperature for Saturday is 69 degrees, which means race conditions will range about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than normal.

From 1-3 a.m. Sunday, it’s projected to get as low as 49 degrees and feel like 47. After the sun rises at 7:17 a.m., temperatures will steadily climb up through the 50s and hit a high of 63 just before the checkered flag falls around 1:45 p.m. ET.

Drivers likely will be battling ill-handling cars as their tires struggle to hook up to the pavement in cold weather, but there’s at least a minimal threat of rain. The highest chance of precipitation during the 24-hour race

Click here for the hour-by-hour forecast for Saturday and click here for the hour-by-hour forecast for Sunday.