Saturday’s Motocross Round 6 at Southwick: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
The Pro Motocross series heads to The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts for Round 6 of the Pro Motocross, season, Round 23 of SuperMotocross as the riders brave sandy conditions for the first time in the outdoor season.
The sandy conditions at The Wick provide some of the most challenging conditions riders will face all season and it comes at the halfway point of 2023.
Still recovering from an injury suffered in practice before the RedBud Nationals, Cooper Webb will miss the remainder of the outdoor season as he and Red Bull KTM decided to part ways. The eliminates one more serious challenger to Jett Lawrence’s domination.
Hunter Lawrence survived a Lap 1 crash in Moto 2 at RedBud. He was banged up and concerned about his arm, but will be able to mount up in the 250 class to see if he is capable of rekindling the domination he showed in the first four rounds of the Pro Motocross outdoor season.
(All times are ET)
BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 6 will begin Saturday at 1 p.m. ET streaming on NBC and Peacock with an encore presentation Monday at 2 a.m. ET on CNBC. The Race Day Live show (including practice) will begin on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET Saturday.
NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.
Peacock is the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race. Click here for the full schedule.
HOW TO WATCH SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON IN 2023: Full NBC Sports, Peacock schedule
ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division
EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):
Here are the start times for Saturday’s Motocross Round 6 at The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts, according to the Pro Motocross schedule from the AMA :
7:00 a.m.: Rider Services / Will Call Opens
7:15 a.m.: Riders Meeting at AMA Semi
7:20 a.m.: Chapel Service at AMA Semi
8:00 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
8:20 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
8:50 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
9:10 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
9:40 a.m.: 250 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes
9:45 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
10:05 a.m.: 250 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes
10:10 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
10:30 a.m.: 450 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes
10:35 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
10:55 a.m.: 450 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes
11:00 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
11:45 a.m.: 250 Consolation Race
12:00 p.m.: 450 Consolation Race
12:30 p.m.: OPENING CEREMONIES
12:40 p.m.: First Call
1:00 p.m.: 250 Class Sight Lap/ Top 5 Rider Introduction
1:10 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #1
1:50 p.m.: Podium Interviews
1:40 p.m.: First Call
2:00 p.m.: 450 Class Sight Lap/Top 5 Rider Introduction
2:10 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #1
2:50 p.m.: Podium Interviews
2:45 p.m.: Halftime
2:53 p.m.: First Call
3:15 p.m.: 250 Class Sight Lap
3:23 p.m.250 Class Moto #2
4:00 p.m.: 250 Winners Circle
4:16 p.m.: 450 Class Sight Lap
4:24 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #2
5:05 p.m.: 450 Winners Circle
5:30 p.m. 250 Press Conference
5:45 p.m.: 450 Press Conference
MOTOCROSS 2023 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 points standings
