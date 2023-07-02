Motocross 2023: Results and points after SuperMotocross Round 22 at RedBud

Jett Lawrence was back to perfect form after being challenged by Ken Roczen last week. He earned a pair of hole shots and moto wins in Round 5 of the Pro Motocross, Round 22 of SuperMotocross at RedBud MX in Buchanan, Michigan.

In Moto 2, Lawrence became so comfortable in the lead that he did not realize Dylan Ferrandis was closing in. Once he noticed the pit board in the mechanics area telling him Ferrandis was within a second and half, he looked over his shoulder and noticed the charging Frenchman. It required little effort to find the extra speed he needed to continue leading every lap in this week’s motos.

With his 10th consecutive moto win, Lawrence now owns the record for the best start after beginning a new Motocross division, rewriting a record that had been on the books for nearly 40 years since David Bailey had eight straight 500cc wins in 1984.

RESULTS: Click here for full 450 Results ; Click here for 250 Results

Ferrandis returned from a Supercross injury to score back-to-back podiums in the first two rounds of Pro Motocross. Poor starts and bad luck in the next two rounds dropped him off the podium, but he kept his top-five streak alive. On Saturday at RedBud, Ferrandis was back in top form with a third-place finish in Moto 1 and a second in Moto 2. He closed in on Lawrence briefly but was never able to get close enough to put pressure on the points leader.

Currently 10th Ferrandis is following Lawrence (ninth) up the SuperMotocross World Championship points standings although Lawrence now has a 57-point advantage in Motocross, which is more than one complete round with six Nationals remaining.

Chase Sexton returned to the field this week after missing three rounds to a concussion. He expected to challenge Lawrence, but modest starts in both motos mired him in traffic and he was not able to keep his teammate in sight. With a second in Moto 1 and third in Moto 2, Sexton tied Ferrandis with 42 points but was scored third in the overall because of the tiebreaker, which is the better second moto finish.

Moto 1 Results | Lap Chart | Fastest Segment Times

Moto 2 Results | Lap Chart | Fastest Segment Times | Consolation Race

Aaron Plessinger finished fourth in both motos to claim fourth overall. This is his fifth top-five finish in the last six rounds beginning with the Supercross season finale at Salt Lake City.

Also returning from injury, Jason Anderson finished fifth in Moto 1 and seventh in Moto 2 to round out the top five.

Garrett Marchbanks scored his third consecutive top-10 overall finish on the strength of ninth in Moto 1 and fifth in Moto 2.

Click here for 450 Overall results | Rider Points | Manufacturer Points | Combined SMX points

Haiden Deegan became the first rider without the last name Lawrence to win in the 2023 Pro Motocross season after finishing third in the first moto and second in Race 2. On the 4th of July weekend, he was incredibly happy to be the first American to win, (the Lawrences are Australian natives), and that seemed to overshadow his satisfaction of the win itself.

For Deegan, this was his fourth overall podium finish in five Motocross rounds and with Hunter Lawrence crashing in Turn 1 of Moto 2 at RedBud, he closed to within 11 points of the leader. Deegan went from winning his first moto at Hangtown to expecting to win an overall race and now has his sights set on being a rookie champion in his class.

Moto 1 Results | Lap Chart | Fastest Segment Times

Moto 2 Results | Lap Chart | Fastest Segment Times | Consolation Race

Levi Kitchen dug a hole in Moto 1 with a seventh-place finish, but he climbed out of it with a victory in the second race. He ended the 2023 Supercross season with a pair of podiums, but lost some momentum in the outdoor season. With two overall podiums in the last three rounds, he is reclaiming it.

Justin Cooper failed to score any points last week in High Point after crashing heavily in qualification. He finished third overall at RedBud with a pair of fourth-place results in the motos but was disappointed that he has given up so much ground in the Motocross standings.

Click here for 250 Overall results | Rider Points | Manufacturer Points | Combined SMX points

Tom Vialle crashed with Ryder DiFrancesco in the first moto and could only recover to finish ninth. Like Kitchen, he put his best foot forward and finished second in Moto 2 to finish just off the box in fourth.

RJ Hampshire rounded out the top five with a third-place finish in Moto 1 and a seventh in Moto 2

