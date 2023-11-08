World of Outlaws adds $100,000-to-win Huset’s High Bank Hustle to 2024 schedule

The World of Outlaws announced Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota added a $100,000-to-win, two-day show called the Huset’s High Bank Hustle which will immediately be followed by the two-day, $250,000-to-win High Bank Nationals. These races will be run June 19-22 and are part of six races held on a track that has become one of the cornerstones of the Outlaws schedule. The High Bank Nationals will pay a minimum of $5,000 to start.

In 2023, David Gravel beat Rico Abreu and Kyle Larson in the finale for this event.

The $250,000 payday for the High Bank Nationals equals the largest payout in World of Outlaws history, established last season with this event. Each of the opening nights for the two-day shows pay $20,000 to the winner. Should one driver sweep the four races, his payout would be $390,000.

The Outlaws return to Huset’s on Labor Day weekend for another two-day stand, the Huset’s Shootout, with the finale paying $40,000-to-win.

This announcement comes one day after High Limit Racing announced they will have a 50-race, national schedule in 2024 with the reigning Outlaws champion Brad Sweet committed to the full schedule. And part of High Limit’s 2024 calendar includes the acquisition of the Skagit Nationals along with the Gold Cup at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, California.

Last year the Outlaws Labor Day weekend was highlighted by the Skagit Nationals in Alger, Washington. Night 2 of that event was won by eventual Outlaws champion Sweet after he led 28 of 35 laps.

One of the key components of the High Limit series when it was conceived in 2021 was the creation of high-dollar, midweek events paying more than $20,000 for each feature. When Sweet and Larson revealed they would merge the All-Star Circuit of Champions with High Limit, they reiterated their commitment to the concept with an inter-series program called the Midweek Money Series.

