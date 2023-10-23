High Limit Sprint Car Series acquires Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions

The High Limit Sprint Car Series announced Monday they have acquired the All Star Circuit of Champions. The High Limit Series is owned by Kyle Larson and brother-in-law Brad Sweet. Tony Stewart has owned the All-Star Circuit of Champions since 2015.

“Sprint Car racing is in a better place today because of the contributions Tony has made, including his ownership of the All Stars,” said Larson in a press release. “His commitment to giving back to the sport has been an inspiration to me, personally. Brad and I share his passion for making the business side of the sport better for teams, drivers and sponsors, and we’re thankful for Tony’s trust in us to carry on what he started.”

The High Limit series concluded their first full season of competition two weeks ago with Kyle Larson crowned its first champion after 11 rounds of competition. The series was initially created as a way to stage high-dollar races during the middle of the week with payouts exceeding $20,000.

The primarily Midwestern-based All Star circuit hosted its first race in 1970 and has been in continuous operation since 1980. Zeb Wise won nine times during the 45-race calendar in 2023 to win that series title.

“When I purchased the All Stars in 2015, my intention was to unite what had become a divided class of regional 410 winged sprint car racing,” Stewart said. “Over the last nine years, not only have we unified, but we also pushed the boundaries on our geographic footprint, purse structure and race format, while providing a series that has groomed young talent and provided a continued course for our seasoned veteran drivers.

“I am extremely proud of our accomplishments. We have developed great relationships with corporate partners, tracks, promoters, team owners and drivers, all of which have contributed to the success of the All-Star Series. The time is right to pass the torch to Kyle and Brad.

A 2024 calendar has not yet been released and that typically does not happen until winter after dirt tracks end their weekly schedules.

Both Larson and Sweet won on the All Star circuit in 2023 with Sweet securing his only win in the season-opener, February 7 at Volusia Speedway Park, a track owned by the parent company of the World of Outlaws.

Larson first won in Round 7 at Atomic Speedway in Waverly, Ohio in early May and again at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pennsylvania in July. He swept the podium in three starts with a second-place finish in the season-ending Tuscarora 50 at Port Royal (Pennsylvania) Speedway

“We’ve learned a lot throughout our inaugural midweek season this year,” said Sweet. “We have a strong desire to expand on what we’ve learned and continue to contribute to and grow sprint car racing.

“Kyle and I, like Tony, believe in this sport and want to provide more opportunities for teams, drivers and tracks. We’re looking forward to more announcements coming soon.”

More Dirt Track Racing

Devil’s Bowl rages against the dying of its lights

Final race at Devil’s Bowl gets substantial purse increase

Jade Avedisian makes history as first female national midget champ

Rico Abreu wins Lincoln Park but Kyle Larson takes the title

ASCoC champion Zeb Wise gets first WoO Sprints victory

Rico Abreu’s late season charge continues with Bridgeport win

Second win of the High Limit season for Rico Abreu at Huset’s

Kyle Larson dominates 62nd Knoxville Nationals

Justin Peck outruns Kyle Larson in High Limit race at Kokomo

Rico Abreu snaps Kyle Larson’s three-race High Limit win streak

