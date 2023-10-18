Final race at Devil’s Bowl Speedway gets substantial purse increase

The World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series has increased its purse at Devils Bowl by more than $30,000 to honor the final race on the track where the famed series began.

Drivers will challenge for a $12,000 payday on Friday, October 20 and $20,023 on Saturday in deference to the final season. As a nod to the stature of this track as the first ever to host an Outlaws race in 1978, drivers will get $1,978 to start.

The total payout now totals almost $140,000 for the two-day event.

The Outlaws did not visit Devil’s Bowl from 1989 through 1991 and again from 2003 through 2013. When the series returned in 2014, Donny Schatz earned his first of three wins on the half-mile, black clay oval. Notably, Daryn Pittman got his first of three the following night in the doubleheader.

“I can recall all the times I sat down with Lanny Edwards (Devil’s Bowl Speedway owner) and Ted Johnson (World of Outlaws founder) and worked on bringing the World of Outlaws back, and all those years there early on,” World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter said in a press release. “It is a very, very important part of the history of the World of Outlaws, and for me coming from Texas, it was my home track. It’s going to be a bitter-sweet moment this weekend.”

Since the series’ inception, the track has seen the biggest names in sprint cars grace victory lane in 88 races. The complete list is below.

Jimmy Boyd won the first race in 1978. Brad Sweet earned his second Devil’s Bowl win this spring with James McFadden claiming his first there in Night 2.

Former NASCAR standout Kasey Kahne finished 10th this spring at Devil’s Bowl. And while he’s failed to win there, he came closest in 2020 after starting on the pole and finishing second to Kyle Larson.

Trent Gower / World of Outlaws

Originally slated to close at the end of the 2022 season, Devil’s Bowl received a one-year reprieve when the new owner Amazon did not need the land yet.

"[This weekend is] a remembrance of where the sport has come from, it’s roots there in Mesquite and really what it has become in the evolution of racing,” Carter continued. “A lot of things have changed since 1978. There’s a lot of things that we’ve learned along the way, the evolution. But one thing that’s remained the same is the World of Outlaws, the World of Outlaws family, the World of Outlaws fans. It’s important to people.

“It’s hard to talk about it. I hope they just have a chance to reflect and remember the collage of memories they have. I hope they consider the sacrifices, not only Ted made, but also the Edwards family made along the way to entertain racers. And I hope they really do take a moment to celebrate the joy they experience on that property when we are all together enjoying the sport of Sprint Car racing.”

Sammy Swindell holds the record for the most wins on this track with 18; his last came in October 2000.

No active driver has more than three wins on this course but Schatz and Logan Schuhart will look to add to their totals this weekend and achieve one more bit of bragging rights.

Increasing the importance of this race, the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Stampede at Devil’s Bowl will be the last chance to gain some momentum before the World Finals at the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway on November 1-4.

World of Outlaws Devil’s Bowl Speedway Winners:

3/18/78: Jimmy Boyd

9/16/78: Sammy Swindell

3/31/79: Steve Kinser

9/8/79: Sammy Swindell (2)

3/15/80: Doug Wolfgang

3/22/80: Sammy Swindell (3)

6/27/80: Sammy Swindell (4)

9/13/80: Sammy Swindell (5)

3/14/81: Danny Smith

3/21/81: Doug Wolfgang (2)

6/26/81: Ron Shuman

3/20/82: Bobby Davis Jr.

6/25/82: Steve Kinser (2)

4/22/83: Doug Wolfgang (3)

6/24/83: Ron Shuman (2)

3/3/84: Tim Green

3/4/84: Steve Kinser (3)

5/4/84: Bobby Davis Jr. (2)

6/21/84: Jeff Swindell

6/22/84: Jeff Swindell (2)

3/2/85: Sammy Swindell (6)

3/3/85: Steve Kinser (4)

6/21/85: Sammy Swindell (7)

3/7/86: Steve Kinser (5)

3/8/86: Bobby Allen

6/20/86: Sammy Swindell (8)

6/21/86: Sammy Swindell (9)

3/14/87: Sammy Swindell (10)

3/15/87: Sammy Swindell (11)

6/19/87: Sammy Swindell (12)

6/20/87: Bobby Davis Jr. (3)

3/19/88: Dave Blaney

6/17/88: Sammy Swindell (13)

6/18/88: Steve Kinser (6)

3/21/92: Stevie Smith

6/13/92: Sammy Swindell (14)

3/20/93: Steve Kinser (7)

7/31/93: Gary Wright

3/18/94: Mark Kinser

3/19/94: Andy Hillenburg

7/30/94: Steve Kinser (8)

10/22/94: Steve Kinser (9)

10/23/94: Sammy Swindell (15)

3/17/95: Mark Kinser (2)

3/18/95: Gary Wright (2)

7/29/95: Stevie Smith (2)

10/20/95: Steve Kinser (10)

10/21/95: Gary Wright (3)

3/22/96: Andy Hillenburg (2)

3/23/96: Steve Kinser (11)

10/18/96: Steve Kinser (12)

10/19/96: Mark Kinser (3)

3/21/97: Mark Kinser (4)

3/22/97: Mark Kinser (5)

10/17/97: Sammy Swindell (16)

10/18/97: Mark Kinser (6)

3/20/98: Steve Kinser (13)

3/21/98: Steve Kinser (14)

10/16/98: Gary Wright (4)

3/26/99: Danny Lasoski

4/24/99: Danny Lasoski (2)

4/24/99: Sammy Swindell (17)

10/15/99: Gary Wright (5)

3/11/00: Danny Lasoski (3)

10/27/00: Daryn Pittman

10/28/00: Sammy Swindell (18)

3/9/01: Danny Lasoski (4)

3/10/01: Craig Dollansky

10/26/01: Shane Stewart

10/27/01: Joey Saldana

3/15/02: Brad Furr

3/16/02: Joey Saldana (2)

3/15/03: Tyler Walker

4/18/14: Donny Schatz

4/19/14: Daryn Pittman (2)

4/25/15: Donny Schatz (2)

4/22/16: Joey Saldana (3)

4/23/16: Shane Stewart (2)

4/14/17: Jason Johnson

4/15/17: Brad Sweet

4/27/18: Daryn Pittman (3)

4/28/18: Donny Schatz (3)

4/12/19: Logan Schuchart

9/19/20: Logan Schuchart (2)

10/30/21: Logan Schuchart (3)

4/2/22: Brent Marks

3/31/23: Brad Sweet (2)

4/1/23: James McFadden

