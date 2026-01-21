How to watch 2026 Kitzbuehel Hahnenkamm Alpine skiing World Cup

The Hahnenkamm Alpine skiing World Cup — the most prestigious annual weekend of racing in the sport — airs live on NBCSN and Peacock from Friday through Sunday in Kitzbuehel, Austria.

Saturday’s marquee downhill is held on the Streif, which can be exhilarating and terrifying. It takes two minutes to cover two miles — with a 3,000-foot drop.

2026 FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Kitzbuehel Schedule

Day Event Platform Time (ET) Friday Men’s Super-G NBCSN, Peacock 5:30 a.m. Stifel Snow Show NBCSN, Peacock 6 p.m. Saturday Men’s Downhill NBCSN, Peacock 5:30 a.m. Sunday Men’s Slalom (Run 1) NBCSN, Peacock 4:30 a.m. Men’s Slalom (Run 2) NBCSN, Peacock 7:30 a.m. Men’s Downhill NBC 4 p.m.*

*Delayed broadcast

The storyline: Swiss Marco Odermatt, the world’s top ski racer five years running, takes another crack at his first Hahnenkamm downhill victory.

Odermatt, who just won the famed Lauberhorn downhill in Wengen, Switzerland, for the fourth time in a row, has finished second, second, third, fifth and sixth in the Hahnenkamm downhill. He has won a super-G in Kitzbuehel.

Odermatt can join this list: Five men in history have won Olympic gold, world championships gold, a World Cup overall title and the Hahnenkamm downhill: Austrian Stephan Eberharter, the last to complete his collection in 2002, plus Austrian Hermann Maier, Norwegian Lasse Kjus, Swiss Pirmin Zurbriggen and Frenchman Jean-Claude Killy.

Next month, Odermatt could enter the Olympics as the favorite in the downhill, super-G and giant slalom. Nobody has won all three of those races at one Olympics.