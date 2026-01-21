How to watch 2026 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix track meet

Olympic 100m champion Noah Lyles headlines the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, live Saturday from 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET from Boston on NBC and Peacock.

Full start lists are here.

Lyles races in a top-level meet for the first time since winning three medals at the September 2025 World Championships in Tokyo: 100m bronze, 200m gold and 4x100m relay gold.

He’s entered in a 300m in Boston against Vernon Norwood (Olympic and world 4x400m relay gold medalist), Trayvon Bromell (two-time world 100m bronze medalist) and Trinidad and Tobago’s Jereem Richards (2025 World 400m silver medalist).

Last week, Lyles ran a 300m (not an Olympic or world championships distance) for the first time in nine years, winning in 32.60 in a lower-level meet.

Other Boston headliners include world 110m hurdles champion Cordell Tinch (60m hurdles), world heptathlon champion Anna Hall (long jump and 400m) and the last two U.S. 800m champion Donavan Brazier and Bryce Hoppel (600m).

Quincy Wilson, who in 2024 became the youngest male Olympic track and field medalist with 4x400m relay gold at 16, is entered in the 400m.

Josh Hoey, the 2025 World Indoor 800m gold medalist, could challenge the indoor world record in the 800m.

After New Balance, the indoor track and field season continues with the Millrose Games on Feb. 1 (also on NBC and Peacock), plus the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships from Feb. 28-March 1.