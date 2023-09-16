NASCAR updates from Bristol Motor Speedway: Christopher Bell leading after Stage 1 win

NASCAR’s Cup Series is back under the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway, where the stakes are high for Saturday’s 500-lap race.

The final race in the Round of 16 will determine which 12 of 16 drivers advance in the race for the 2023 championship.

Kyle Larson (Darlington) Tyler Reddick (Kansas) are the only two who are locked into the Round of 12 by virtue of having won the first two races of the playoffs.

Kevin Harvick, who is in his final season in the Cup Series, is clinging to the 12th and final spot by seven points over Martin Truex Jr., who is trying to avoid becoming the first regular-season champion to be eliminated in the first round. Bubba Wallace, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell also enter the Bristol race below the cutline.

Race coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on the USA Network (the start time was moved up an hour because of the threat of inclement weather).

Follow along below for updates during and after Saturday’s race.