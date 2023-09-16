NASCAR updates from Bristol Motor Speedway: Christopher Bell leading after Stage 1 win
Four drivers will be eliminated as the field is set for the second round of the Cup Series playoffs.
NASCAR’s Cup Series is back under the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway, where the stakes are high for Saturday’s 500-lap race.
The final race in the Round of 16 will determine which 12 of 16 drivers advance in the race for the 2023 championship.
Kyle Larson (Darlington) Tyler Reddick (Kansas) are the only two who are locked into the Round of 12 by virtue of having won the first two races of the playoffs.
Kevin Harvick, who is in his final season in the Cup Series, is clinging to the 12th and final spot by seven points over Martin Truex Jr., who is trying to avoid becoming the first regular-season champion to be eliminated in the first round. Bubba Wallace, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell also enter the Bristol race below the cutline.
Race coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on the USA Network (the start time was moved up an hour because of the threat of inclement weather).
Follow along below for updates during and after Saturday’s race.
The Cup race has resumed at full speed at Bristol Motor Speedway with 110 laps remaining in Stage 2.
Christopher Bell is leading over Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs, who maneuvered past William Byron and Kyle Larson on the restart.
The red flag has been replaced by the yellow as the rain has ebbed at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Cars began circling the track behind the pace car under caution after a 15-minute break for a passing shower.
When the race returns to green, pole-sitter Christopher Bell will be leading.
The action has been stopped at Bristol Motor Speedway for the first time since the race started because of a passing shower.
The race, which already was under yellow since the end of Stage 1, was halted on Lap 137 (12 laps into Stage 2).
The running order on Lap 137:
1. Christopher Bell; 2. Kyle Larson; 3. William Byron; 4. Ty Gibbs; 5. Chase Elliott; 6. Chris Buescher; 7. Michael McDowell; 8. Ryan Preece; 9. Alex Bowman; 10. Ryan Blaney.
Other playoff drivers: Denny Hamlin 11th; Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 12th; Kevin Harvick 18th; Ross Chastain 24th; Bubba Wallace 25th; Brad Keselowski 26th; Tyler Reddick 27th; Kyle Busch 28th; Martin Truex Jr. 29th; Joey Logano 30th.
Winners and losers from the first stage at Bristol Motor Speedway:
—Pole-sitter Christopher Bell picked up his third stage victory of the season.
—Bubba Wallace (eight points), William Byron (seven), Ross Chastain (five), Brad Keselowski (four) and Martin Truex Jr. (two) also picked up points with top-10 stage finishes as they try to advance to the Round of 12.
Playoff drivers who missed out on points: Kyle Busch, Chris Buescher, Michael McDowell, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Joey Logano (who plummeted several spots to 24th in the closing laps of the stage) and Kevin Harvick.
The green flag is waving again after a brief delay for rain at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Corey LaJoie managed to fend off a challenge from Christopher Bell, who wants to win Stage 1 not just for the 10 points that will help secure his advancement to the Round of 12 but also for the playoff point that will carry through the rest of the season.
Bristol Motor Speedway is under caution for a second time, keeping Corey LaJoie in the lead.
LaJoie had led 36 laps since taking the lead by staying on track during the first caution. The Spire Motorsports driver was in danger of being passed for first by pole-sitter Christopher Bell when the yellow flew becase of preciptiation.
As the field starts to circle under caution, the rest of the top five are playoff drivers Bubba Wallace, Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick.
Michael McDowell is in sixth, followed by Ty Gibbs, William Byron, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski.
The pits have opened, but with the stage ending in 17 laps, only a handful of cars (including McDowell) elected to stop.
With some cars staying on track during the race’s first yellow, the field was jumbled for the first restart.
Corey LaJoie took the lead by virtue of staying out ahead of playoff drivers Bubba Wallace, Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick.
Pole-sitter Christopher Bell, who led the first 70 laps, restarted seventh after emerging third from the pits among cars that stopped. But he climbed back up to fifth on Lap 80.
The yellow flag has flown for AJ Allmendinger, who clipped the wall in Turn 4 and then ran into Austin Cindric coming down the banking.
The accident occurred just behind Christophe Bell, who just had put Allmendinger a lap down.
Cindric seemed to get the worst of the incident as his No. 2 Ford caught air after an impact to its right front.
https://x.com/NASCARonNBC/status/1703190044419260918?s=20
The first caution brought Bell and the rest of the lead-lap drivers to the pits.
Denny Hamlin became the first playoff driver to incur a major mistake, getting penalized for speeding. Kyle Larson, who had started last on the field, also was penalized for running over equipment during his stop.
The pole-sitter has led the first 50 laps at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Christopher Bell has been in command through the first stint of the 500-lap race despite some fierce battles with lapped traffic. Bell had to work hard to put Daniel Suarez a lap down and later struggled to get by Austin Cindric.
Bell has maintained a lead of a few car lengths over Denny Hamlin, who seems content to allow his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate room to maneuver through the field without applying pressure.
The rest of the top five at Lap 50: Michael McDowell, William Byron and Ty Gibbs.
The positions of other playoff drivers after 50 laps:
Martin Truex Jr. sixth; Brad Keselowski seventh; Bubba Wallace ninth; Tyler Reddick 10th; Ryan Blaney 11th; Kyle Busch 13th; Kevin Harvick 18th; Ross Chastain 19th; Joey Logano 22nd; Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 23rd; Kyle Larson 26th.
After a 35-minute delay for inclement weather, the NASCAR Cup Series is under way at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The green flag waved at 7:10 p.m. ET with Christopher Bell in the lead. Michael McDowell, who is one of four drivers below the cut line and in need of a victory to advance, jumped past Denny Hamlin into second place on the first lap.
Hamlin quickly recovered to retake second from McDowell.
Through five laps, the top five are Bell, Hamlin, McDowell, William Byron and Ty Gibbs.
After circling for nearly 10 minutes, cars have pulled off the track to the pits at Bristol Motor Speedway, which remains under threat from intermittent rain.
NASCAR on NBC pit reporter Marty Snider reported that Brad Keselowski and other drivers expressed concern that the rain was making the track unsafe.
But in an interview with the booth, pole-sitter Christopher Bell said he was ready to go.
As of 7 p.m. ET, the field was in the frontstretch pit lane as three pickup trucks circled the concrete track, which seems to have remained largely dry.
After a brief delay, Cup cars are on track at Bristol Motor Speedway at 6:49 p.m. ET.
The 0.533-mile concrete oval seems ready to race after a few pace laps.
Christopher Bell will lead the field to the green for the third consecutive race. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver also won the pole position in the opening two races of the playoffs at Darlington Raceway and Kansas Speedway.
NASCAR is in a holding pattern at Bristol Motor Speedway.
After firing the engines shortly before 6:30 p.m. ET, NASCAR had teams cut the power to wait through some sprinkles on the 0.533-mile oval.
Teams were told to refire the engines at 6:35 (the original green flag time), but NASCAR cut them off again a few minutes later when the preciptiation lingered.
The good news: The track remains in raceable condition at 6:42 p.m. as three pickup trucks circled to ensure the concrete oval remains dry.
It’s just a matter of waiting for out the brief shower (the kind that are common in this mountainous area just off the Appalachian Trail).
Some offerings from NBC Sports writers to preview 500 laps at Bristol Motor Speedway:
—Martin Truex Jr. is known for being one of the cleanest drivers in the Cup Series. Will the 2017 Cup Series champion venture outside his comfort zone to advance? Dustin Long explores the aggression level.
—Last year’s night race at Bristol produced several steering failures and tire problems. Dr. Diandra Leslie-Pelecky takes a look at some potential solutions for this year.
—Truex and other past Cup champions are trying to avoid making some dubious history, Long writes.