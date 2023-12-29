 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl - Notre Dame v Oregon State
Things We Learned: Steve Angeli’s efficient Sun Bowl may emphasize an unexpected 2024 Notre Dame strength
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
2023 Season in Review: Kyle Larson
San Antonio Spurs v Portland Trail Blazers
Basketball Pickups: Jabari Walker carving out role for Portland

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chegoal2_231230.jpg
Madueke doubles Chelsea’s lead v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_chegoal1_231230.jpg
Cole Palmer drills Chelsea in front of Luton Town
nbc_pl_2robbiesearle_231230.jpg
Trafford one to watch for the future at Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl - Notre Dame v Oregon State
Things We Learned: Steve Angeli’s efficient Sun Bowl may emphasize an unexpected 2024 Notre Dame strength
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
2023 Season in Review: Kyle Larson
San Antonio Spurs v Portland Trail Blazers
Basketball Pickups: Jabari Walker carving out role for Portland

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chegoal2_231230.jpg
Madueke doubles Chelsea’s lead v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_chegoal1_231230.jpg
Cole Palmer drills Chelsea in front of Luton Town
nbc_pl_2robbiesearle_231230.jpg
Trafford one to watch for the future at Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2023 Season in Review: William Byron

  
Published December 29, 2023 07:00 AM

CREW CHIEF: Rudy Fugle

TEAM: Hendrick Motorsports

POINTS: Third in Cup Series

WINS: Six (Las Vegas I, Phoenix I, Darlington I, Atlanta II, Watkins Glen, Texas)

LAPS LED: 1,016

TOP 5s: 15

TOP 10s: 21

STARTS FROM POLE: Five (Circuit of the Americas, Kansas I, Charlotte, Pocono, Phoenix II)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Byron led the series with six race wins, nine stage wins and 21 top-10 finishes. His 15 top fives tied for the series lead.

Five of Byron’s wins were at new tracks. This includes his first win on a road course (Watkins Glen).

Byron led more than 1,000 laps for the first time in his Cup career. He was one of only two drivers to lead more than 1,000 laps. Kyle Larson was the other driver to surpass this milestone.

Byron improved his career-best average finish from 13.6 in 2021 to 11.0 in 2023. His four DNFs were the second-fewest of his career.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Byron had five finishes of 24th or worse in the first nine races. He also struggled at short tracks after winning at Martinsville in 2022. Byron’s ninth-place finish at Bristol during the playoffs was his only top 10 at a short track this season.

Byron had seven top-10 finishes in the first eight playoff races but did not have the same level of performance at Martinsville and Phoenix. He fell out of championship contention during the season finale after struggling with handling as more rubber got laid down on the track.

Byron received a 60-point penalty after Richmond for a greenhouse violation. This kept him from winning the regular-season championship.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2024: Byron has improved statistically every season as a full-time Cup driver. Matching his six wins and 1,016 laps led will be difficult, especially as teammates Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott strive to return to victory lane. Byron will still contend for multiple wins and a spot in the playoffs.