2023 Season in Review: William Byron

CREW CHIEF: Rudy Fugle

TEAM: Hendrick Motorsports

POINTS: Third in Cup Series

WINS: Six (Las Vegas I, Phoenix I, Darlington I, Atlanta II, Watkins Glen, Texas)

LAPS LED: 1,016

TOP 5s: 15

TOP 10s: 21

STARTS FROM POLE: Five (Circuit of the Americas, Kansas I, Charlotte, Pocono, Phoenix II)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Byron led the series with six race wins, nine stage wins and 21 top-10 finishes. His 15 top fives tied for the series lead.

Five of Byron’s wins were at new tracks. This includes his first win on a road course (Watkins Glen).

Byron led more than 1,000 laps for the first time in his Cup career. He was one of only two drivers to lead more than 1,000 laps. Kyle Larson was the other driver to surpass this milestone.

Byron improved his career-best average finish from 13.6 in 2021 to 11.0 in 2023. His four DNFs were the second-fewest of his career.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Byron had five finishes of 24th or worse in the first nine races. He also struggled at short tracks after winning at Martinsville in 2022. Byron’s ninth-place finish at Bristol during the playoffs was his only top 10 at a short track this season.

Byron had seven top-10 finishes in the first eight playoff races but did not have the same level of performance at Martinsville and Phoenix. He fell out of championship contention during the season finale after struggling with handling as more rubber got laid down on the track.

Byron received a 60-point penalty after Richmond for a greenhouse violation. This kept him from winning the regular-season championship.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2024: Byron has improved statistically every season as a full-time Cup driver. Matching his six wins and 1,016 laps led will be difficult, especially as teammates Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott strive to return to victory lane. Byron will still contend for multiple wins and a spot in the playoffs.