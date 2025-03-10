 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jai Lucas
Jai Lucas says he’s ready to lead Miami basketball, and his predecessor Jim Larranaga agrees
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
2025 Fantasy Preview: Jackson Jobe
Bill Self
New-look Big 12 Tournament set to begin in Kansas City with Houston as the No. 1 seed

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rbsalverez_250310.jpg
Mets’ Alvarez to undergo surgery on left hand
nbc_roto_rfbdarnold_250308.jpg
Darnold to Seahawks is ‘bad for fantasy value’
nbc_roto_berryonfields_250310.jpg
Fields poised to be ‘top-12 fantasy QB’ with Jets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jai Lucas
Jai Lucas says he’s ready to lead Miami basketball, and his predecessor Jim Larranaga agrees
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
2025 Fantasy Preview: Jackson Jobe
Bill Self
New-look Big 12 Tournament set to begin in Kansas City with Houston as the No. 1 seed

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rbsalverez_250310.jpg
Mets’ Alvarez to undergo surgery on left hand
nbc_roto_rfbdarnold_250308.jpg
Darnold to Seahawks is ‘bad for fantasy value’
nbc_roto_berryonfields_250310.jpg
Fields poised to be ‘top-12 fantasy QB’ with Jets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Hendrick Motorsports cars show progress but work remains to be better at Phoenix

  
Published March 10, 2025 05:13 PM

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Hendrick Motorsports left Phoenix Raceway placing all four of its cars in the top 10, an accomplishment that could be seen as a significant step in the team’s bid to be stronger at the 1-mile track that will host the championship race in November.

But Hendrick Motorsports did not win Sunday.

That’s what matters at Phoenix.

NASCAR: Shriners Children's 500
Winners, losers from Phoenix NASCAR Cup race won by Christopher Bell
While Christopher Bell won his third race in a row, some other drivers also left Phoenix feeling good.

After losing the championship last November to Team Penske for a third year in a row, Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon told NBC Sports: “This is not our best track. … But those guys (Team Penske) don’t really show the speed until they really need to. That’s what we have to figure out. Where are they finding that? What are they doing different than what we’re doing to extract that and that’s what motivates us.”

There’s been a concerted effort by Hendrick to be better at Phoenix and that continues. The organization seeks to avoid its longest championship drought this season since 2006.

So after not being good enough at Phoenix last November to win the title, Sunday provided a measuring stick for the organization.

William Byron, who started on the pole, was strong all race. He led 83 laps but saw his chances to win end when a caution came out on Lap 268 while he was on pit road. He lost a lap and had to take the waive around and still finished sixth.

“I feel like the … team put together a good weekend,” Byron said. “We learned a ton, and we got a solid finish, so that’s something to be proud of.”

Chase Elliott also was caught by that caution having pitted just before it, but he only made it back to 10th. Kyle Larson finished third but did not lead any laps. Alex Bowman started 32nd and finished seventh.

NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500
Christopher Bell’s long journey has him on a path to be first to win 4 Cup races in a row since 2007
After Phoenix win, Christopher Bell will go for his fourth consecutive Cup win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Larson is the last Hendrick driver to win the title when he capped his 10-win season with the crown in 2021.

Asked about the team’s progress at Phoenix after Sunday’s race, Larson said: “I don’t want to come across as harsh, but I felt like we had a lot of hope in what we brought here this weekend — and there were definitely times in the race and the weekend where I thought I was better, but relative to the field I feel like we were a little bit worse. … It’s good to not be exactly how you want to be because it leaves a lot of room for improvement.

“There’s a lot of smart people at Hendrick Motorsports that will dig down deep and try to figure some more things out.”

Jeff Andrews, president and general manager at Hendrick Motorsports, saw signs of progress from the weekend.

“Feel like we made some improvements,” he told NBC Sports. “We certainly were more optimistic after practice and then once the race started, we were still working with a lot of the same things that we worked here in the fall. So, we’ll go back, get our notes out and go to work on taking another step to getting better when we come back in November.”