iowastate.jpg
Jefferson scores 19, Lipsey leaves with injury as No. 12 Iowa St beats Cincy 76-56 in Big 12 tourney
arkansas.jpg
Arkansas nearly blows a 20-point lead before holding off No. 16 seed South Carolina in SEC opener
bailey.jpg
Bailey’s 25 lead Davidson over Richmond 69-65 to begin Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

nbc_roto_maxscherzer_250312.jpg
Scherzer ‘major value’ even with injury concerns
nbc_dps_dponthecavaliers_250312.jpg
Cavs ‘too good’ to be ignored by national media
nbc_dps_dpontigerwoods_250312.jpg
Tiger’s Achilles setback casts doubt over future

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR makes update to Cup provisional rule

  
Published March 12, 2025 05:04 PM

NASCAR announced Wednesday that it has updated the open exemption provisional rule, which was used to secure a starting spot for Helio Castroneves in the Daytona 500.

Teams still must request the provisional 90 days before an event.

Now, if there are more than 40 cars, then the field will automatically expand to 41 cars and the team requesting the provisional muse use it regardless of where it qualifies.

NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Las Vegas weekend
Josh Berry gave the Wood Brothers team its first top-five finish last weekend at Phoenix.

At Daytona, there were more than 40 cars. Had Castroneves qualified on speed or through his qualifying race, the field would have remained at 40 cars and that would have meant a driver would have not made the field. That could have meant that former champions Jimmie Johnson or Martin Truex Jr. could have missed the race. They both qualified on speed.

Castroneves did not qualify on speed or through his qualifying race, so he was added as the 41st car.

NASCAR also added a line in the rule book that it has “full discretion to deem certain Events ineligible for the” open exemption provisional.

A team using the open exemption provisional is not eligible for points and prize money for that event.

The series races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. Thirty-six cars are on the entry list in the Cup Series.