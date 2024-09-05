 Skip navigation
Top News

Atlanta weekend schedule, broadcast details for start of NASCAR Cup playoffs

  
Published September 5, 2024 07:00 AM

NASCAR opens the Cup playoffs at the track that gave the the sport the closest 1-2-3 finish in series history.

Daniel Suarez nipped Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch to the finish line to win at Atlanta in February. That win got Suarez into the playoffs.

Sixteen drivers will vie for the Cup championship beginning at Atlanta.

The Xfinity Series regular season continues this weekend at at Atlanta.

Atlanta Motor Speedway weekend schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: The forecast calls for cloudy skies and periods of rain. A high of 72 degrees is expected and the chance of rain is 60%.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies are forecasted with a high of 78 degrees and no chance of rain for the start of Cup practice. The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 82 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast. The high is expected to be 77 degrees and there is a 10% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Friday, September 6

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 12 - 5 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 1 - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • No Track activity today

Saturday, September 7

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 9:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 11 a.m. - 12:30 pm. — Xfinity qualifying (USA)
  • 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA, PRN)
  • 3 p.m. — Xfinity race (163 laps/251.02 miles; USA, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, September 8

Garage open

  • 12 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 p.m. — Cup race (260 laps/400.4 miles; USA, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)