Christopher Bell had the best average starting position in 2023

Christopher Bell led the Cup Series with the best average starting position among full-time drivers in 2023.

Bell was the only full-time Cup driver with an average starting position better than 10.0. He was one of three Joe Gibbs Racing drivers in the top 10. Rookie Ty Gibbs ended the season 11th in average starting position.

Best Average Starting Position During 2023 Cup Series Season

1. Christopher Bell (9.6) — Bell won the pole for six Cup races last season before reaching the Championship 4. He also started from pole at California Speedway after rain washed out qualifying. Bell started 23 races inside the top 10.

2. Denny Hamlin (10.2) — Hamlin won his first pole of the season at Talladega in the spring. He also won pole at Sonoma, Chicago and Watkins Glen. Hamlin started 18 races inside the top 10.

3. Tyler Reddick (10.2) — Reddick won pole for the summer race at Richmond and for the playoff race at the Charlotte Roval. He started 22 races inside the top 10.

4. Kyle Larson (10.4) — Larson won the pole for the Phoenix spring race and the Bristol Dirt Race. He started 22 races inside the top 10.

5. William Byron (10.9) — Byron won the pole for four races, including the season finale at Phoenix. He also started from pole at Charlotte after rain washed out qualifying. Byron started 23 races inside the top 10.

6. Martin Truex Jr. (11.2) — Truex won pole for three races — Darlington in the spring, Homestead and Martinsville in the fall. He started 17 races inside of the top 10.

7. Joey Logano (11.9) — Logano won pole for two races — the spring dates at Las Vegas and Atlanta. Logano started 17 races inside the top 10.

8. Bubba Wallace (12.4) — Wallace won the pole for the Texas playoff race. He started 17 races inside the top 10, including the final nine races of the season.

9. Ryan Blaney (12.7) — Blaney did not start any races from pole before winning his first Cup championship. He started 18 races inside the top 10.

10. Kyle Busch (13.4) — Busch won pole for one race this season — Gateway in June. He also started from pole at Dover after rain washed out qualifying and postponed the race to Monday, May 1. Busch started 16 races inside the top 10.

