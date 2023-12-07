AJ Allmendinger returning to Xfinity Series for 2024 season

AJ Allmendinger will return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series on a full-time basis in 2024 as he drives the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet.

Kaulig Racing said that Allmendinger will have a role in both the Xfinity and Cup programs next season. The team will announce his Cup schedule at a later date.

Allmendinger, who joined Kaulig in 2019, has scored 15 of his 17 Xfinity wins with Kaulig Racing. He has won two Cup races with Kaulig Racing.

Allmendinger won back-to-back Xfinity regular-season championships in 2021 and ’22. He finished a career-best fourth in points in 2021 and fifth in points in 2022 before moving up to Cup last season to drive the No. 16 Chevrolet.

Allmendinger missed the playoffs in his return to Cup last season but won the race at the Charlotte Roval. He also made five starts in Xfinity, winning the races at Nashville and Circuit of the Americas.

“We feel AJ [Allmendinger] returning full time to our Xfinity Series program gives us the best chance to continue growing our organization as a whole,” said Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice in a statement.

“He’s passionate, he’s aggressive and he pushes us to keep getting better. We’re excited to see what we can accomplish in the 2024 season on both the Xfinity and Cup side.”

Saturdays are better with The Dinger.@AJDinger will return to the No. 16 Chevrolet full-time in the @NASCAR_Xfinity Series in 2024!#NASCAR | #TrophyHunting pic.twitter.com/C4L6peyDHh — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) December 7, 2023

Allmendinger will work alongside Josh Williams, who joins Kaulig Racing to drive the No. 11 Chevrolet. The team has not announced if it will field a third entry as it did the past two seasons.

“My plans for 2024 have always been whatever Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice think is best for the team,” Allmendinger said in a statement. “We’ve got work to do on both our Xfinity and Cup side as we continue to grow but I think we are putting ourselves in the best position to keep improving.

“With Josh Williams coming on board, it’ll be fun to learn each other’s driving styles and work together as teammates on Saturdays. I’m excited to be a part everything we’re working on at Kaulig Racing and see what we can get done next season.”