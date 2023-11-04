Cup Phoenix starting lineup: William Byron claims pole

William Byron will lead the Cup Series field to the green flag for Sunday’s championship race at Phoenix Raceway (coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock).

Byron, the winner of the spring Phoenix race, won the pole with a lap of 132.597 mph. This is his fourth pole of the season.

Martin Truex Jr. will start second with a lap of 132.509 mph. Kevin Harvick will line up third with a lap of 132.421 mph as he closes out his Cup career. Kyle Larson (132.397 mph) and Bubba Wallace (132.261 mph) will round out the top five.

Christopher Bell did not reach the final round after getting loose in Turn 3. He qualified 13th with a lap of 132.338 mph. Blaney also failed to advance to the final round. He qualified 15th with a lap of 132.265 mph.

Denny Hamlin (132.139 mph), Erik Jones (131.540 mph), Ross Chastain (131.454 mph), Chris Buescher (131.109 mph) and Tyler Reddick (128.769 mph) round out the top 10.

Byron winning the pole means he will have the first pit stall for Sunday’s championship race. The last three Cup champions have all had that particular pit stall for the season finale at Phoenix.

The green flag for Sunday’s race is scheduled to wave at 3:32 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Pre-race coverage starts at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Post-race show is on Peacock.

