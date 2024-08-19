Corey LaJoie walks away after car goes upside down: “It was a ride”

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Corey LaJoie walked away from his car after it got upside down, slid on its roof for much of the backstretch and tumbled over in the infield grass in Turn 3 Monday at Michigan International Speedway.

LaJoie finished 32nd. Tyler Reddick won Monday’s rain-delayed race.

LaJoie was racing Noah Gragson when they had contact and that turned LaJoie’s car. It turned over and slid on its roof down the backstretch, making contact with the infield SAFER barrier and then

“That’s just about the way the year has gone,” LaJoie told NBC Sports’ Parker Kligerman after exiting the infield care center. “We have a good car and I find a way to flip it upside down. That’s twice this year we’ve been upside down and I haven’t been upside down in my whole career. That’s how the year for our 7 team has been.”

LaJoie also said: “It was a ride, buddy. There were sparks, dirt and all sorts of stuff coming in. ... I think we had a top-12, top-10 car today and I hate that we ended up on the roof.”

LaJoie also got upside down at Talladega earlier this season.

