Cup starting lineup at Atlanta Motor Speedway

HAMPTON, Ga. — A pair of Ford Mustangs will lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on Fox).

Michael McDowell won the pole for Sunday’s race, one week after starting second in the Daytona 500. Joey Logano posted the second-fastest lap one week after winning pole for the Daytona 500.

Logano is the defending winner of the Atlanta spring race. McDowell’s best finish at the reconfigured track is fourth in last season’s summer race.

Ford drivers took seven of the top 10 spots in the starting lineup. Chevrolet drivers took the other three. Kyle Busch was the fastest Chevrolet driver in third.

Martin Truex Jr. was the best qualifying Toyota driver in 12th.

William Byron, the winner of two Atlanta races since the reconfiguration, will start the race 11th. He will join Truex on the sixth row while trying to win his second race of the season.