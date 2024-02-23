 Skip navigation
How to watch Sunday’s Atlanta Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

  
Published February 23, 2024 04:06 PM

HAMPTON, Ga. — Daytona 500 winner William Byron seeks to become the first driver since Matt Kenseth in 2009 to win the first two Cup races of the season Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Byron has two wins at Atlanta since the track was reconfigured, including last July’s race. He’s one of four drivers with more than one top-five finish at this track since the reconfiguration. The others are Corey LaJoie, Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta

(All times Eastern)

START: The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:19 p.m. ... Doug Rice, president and lead announcer for Performance Racing Network, will give the command to start engines at 3:08 p.m.

PRERACE: The Cup garage opens at 12 p.m. ... Drivers meeting begins at 2:10 p.m. ... Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m. ... Pastor Ben Warrick, Restoration Church in Bethlehem, Georgia, will give the invocation at 3 p.m. ... Mary Kate Farmer will perform the national anthem at 3:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 260 laps (400.4 miles) on the 1.54-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 160.

NASCAR Daytona 500 - Media Day
Friday 5: Ryan Blaney’s presence grows larger in NASCAR; A unique idea for the Clash
As a champion, Ryan Blaney may play a larger role on key issues in the sport.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. ... Coverage begins at 2 p.m. on Fox. ... Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 2 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports app

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams after Daytona 500
With a little good, comes some bad.

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Sunny with a high of 62 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: William Byron led the final 19 laps to win the rain-shortened race last July. Daniel Suarez was second. AJ Allmendinger placed third. In last March’s race, Joey Logano led a race-high 140 laps but needed a last-lap pass to take the lead and the victory. Brad Keselowski placed second. Christopher Bell was third.