Top News

Day 4 - BMW IBSF Bobsleigh And Skeleton World Championship 2023
Elana Meyers Taylor grabs silver in return to world bobsled championships
Honda LPGA Thailand 2024 - Final Round
Prize money: What Tavatanakit and Co. earned in Thailand
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves
Cody Bellinger is returning to the Cubs on an $80 million, 3-year contract, AP source says

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_dpkenyaopen_240225.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Magical Kenya Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_gc_lpgathailand_240225.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 4
nbc_rugby_sixnats_fravsita_240225.jpg
Six Nations highlights: France 13, Italy 13

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR penalizes Joey Logano for glove violation; Logano will start at the rear

  
Published February 25, 2024 01:29 PM

HAMPTON, Ga. — Joey Logano will start at the rear and have to pass through pit road at the beginning of Sunday’s race due to a glove violation, NASCAR announced Sunday.

Logano qualified second. NASCAR cited Logano for violating Rule 14.3.1.1 of the Cup Rule Book. NASCAR stated that Logano’s gloves did not meet SFI safety guidelines. Any additional penalties could come this week.

The penalty was for an alteration to the glove that was evident on an in-car camera during Saturday’s qualifying.

The SFI Foundation is a non-profit organization established to issue and administer standards for the quality assurance of speciality performance and racing equipment. NASCAR, along with other racing series, use SFI standards for safety equipment.

With Atlanta’s extended pit road — pit road entry is in Turn 3 — Logano is likely to lose nearly two laps as the field races under green flag conditions.

NASCAR also announced that Chase Elliott will move to the rear before the start for unapproved adjustments to his car ahead of Sunday’s race.