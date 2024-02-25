NASCAR penalizes Joey Logano for glove violation; Logano will start at the rear

HAMPTON, Ga. — Joey Logano will start at the rear and have to pass through pit road at the beginning of Sunday’s race due to a glove violation, NASCAR announced Sunday.

Logano qualified second. NASCAR cited Logano for violating Rule 14.3.1.1 of the Cup Rule Book. NASCAR stated that Logano’s gloves did not meet SFI safety guidelines. Any additional penalties could come this week.

The penalty was for an alteration to the glove that was evident on an in-car camera during Saturday’s qualifying.

The SFI Foundation is a non-profit organization established to issue and administer standards for the quality assurance of speciality performance and racing equipment. NASCAR, along with other racing series, use SFI standards for safety equipment.

With Atlanta’s extended pit road — pit road entry is in Turn 3 — Logano is likely to lose nearly two laps as the field races under green flag conditions.

NASCAR also announced that Chase Elliott will move to the rear before the start for unapproved adjustments to his car ahead of Sunday’s race.

