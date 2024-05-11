 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum
Former teammates move on from Kansas incident
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 - Qualifting
Tyler Reddick wins Cup pole at Darlington Raceway
Mystik Dan
Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan is heading to the Preakness after all

Top Clips

nbc_pl_burnleyrelagationreax_240511.jpg
Burnley relegated after 2-1 loss to Tottenham
nbc_pl_whuvluthilites_240511.jpg
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Luton Town Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_totvbur_240511.jpg
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Burnley Matchweek 37

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum
Former teammates move on from Kansas incident
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 - Qualifting
Tyler Reddick wins Cup pole at Darlington Raceway
Mystik Dan
Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan is heading to the Preakness after all

Top Clips

nbc_pl_burnleyrelagationreax_240511.jpg
Burnley relegated after 2-1 loss to Tottenham
nbc_pl_whuvluthilites_240511.jpg
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Luton Town Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_totvbur_240511.jpg
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Burnley Matchweek 37

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Darlington Raceway Cup qualifying results

  
Published May 11, 2024 12:46 PM

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Tyler Reddick has won the pole for Sunday afternoon’s Cup race at Darlington Raceway.

Reddick was one of five Toyota Racing drivers to reach the second round of qualifying.

Ty Gibbs in fourth, Denny Hamlin in seventh, Bubba Wallace in eighth and Martin Truex Jr. in 10th were the others.

MORE: Darlington Cup starting lineup

Brad Keselowski was the fastest Ford driver. He qualified second and secured his sixth career start on the front row at Darlington. Teammate Chris Buescher qualified third.

NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
Is Kyle Larson a Swiftie? He provides the answer
Kyle Larson flew to Paris to see Taylor Swift perform ahead of Darlington weekend.

Three Chevrolet drivers reached the second round of qualifying. William Byron in fifth was the fastest. Kyle Larson in sixth and Ross Chastain in ninth rounded out the group.

Joey Logano, who won the 2022 spring race at Darlington, qualified 14th.

The green flag for Sunday’s Cup race will wave at 3:12 p.m. ET. FS1 will provide coverage. Pre-race coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay at 1:30 p.m. on FS1.