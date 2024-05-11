Darlington Raceway Cup qualifying results

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Tyler Reddick has won the pole for Sunday afternoon’s Cup race at Darlington Raceway.

Reddick was one of five Toyota Racing drivers to reach the second round of qualifying.

Ty Gibbs in fourth, Denny Hamlin in seventh, Bubba Wallace in eighth and Martin Truex Jr. in 10th were the others.

Brad Keselowski was the fastest Ford driver. He qualified second and secured his sixth career start on the front row at Darlington. Teammate Chris Buescher qualified third.

Three Chevrolet drivers reached the second round of qualifying. William Byron in fifth was the fastest. Kyle Larson in sixth and Ross Chastain in ninth rounded out the group.

Joey Logano, who won the 2022 spring race at Darlington, qualified 14th.

The green flag for Sunday’s Cup race will wave at 3:12 p.m. ET. FS1 will provide coverage. Pre-race coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay at 1:30 p.m. on FS1.