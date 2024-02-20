William Byron wins Daytona 500 on 40th anniversary of Hendrick Motorsports

William Byron won Daytona 500 after a late incident brought out the caution flag.

Byron, who was involved in a multi-car crash with under 10 laps remaining in the race, took the white flag right before NASCAR threw the caution for Ross Chastain and Austin Cindric crashing. Byron was just ahead of teammate Alex Bowman at the time of caution.

Christopher Bell, Corey LaJoie and Bubba Wallace rounded out the top five. AJ Allmendinger, John Hunter Nemechek, Chase Briscoe, Erik Jones and Noah Gragson scored top-10 finishes.

Byron’s win, his 11th in Cup, took place on the 40th anniversary of Hendrick Motorsports’ first-ever race, the 1984 Daytona 500.

“I’m so proud of this team, the whole Axalta team,” Byron told Fox Sports after winning the Daytona 500. “Fortieth anniversary to the day on Monday. Just extremely blessed and grateful for my opportunity.”

Byron becomes the sixth driver to win the Daytona 500 for Hendrick Motorsports. He joins Jeff Gordon on the list of drivers to win the crown jewel race in the No. 24 Chevrolet and he locks up the first spot in the playoffs after leading the series last season with six wins.

“I’m telling you, you couldn’t write the script any better,” team owner Rick Hendrick told Fox Sports. "(The) 24 and 24. When we think about coming down here the first time, we didn’t think we should be here, felt so out of place.

“And to win this on the 40th (anniversary), to the day, tying the record now, it’s awesome.”

Only 20 cars finished the Daytona 500 on the lead lap after a multi-car crash that occurred on Lap 192. This incident involved 22 cars and brought out the red flag for 15 minutes and 27 seconds.

Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Todd Gilliland, Tyler Reddick and Daniel Suarez were all unable to continue in the race.

