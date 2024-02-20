Daytona 500 wreck collects Keselowski, Blaney and others in final stage

The big one occurred with fewer than 10 laps remaining in Monday’s Daytona 500, collecting several Cup champions and 22 total cars.

Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. were all involved in the multi-car crash that brought out the red flag.

The incident began when Alex Bowman pushed William Byron, who got into Keselowski and spun him into the outside line. Keselowski collected Logano and Blaney. Truex and Denny Hamlin were both unable to check up in time before getting collected.

Other cars involved were Anthony Alfredo, Chase Briscoe, Daniel Hemric, Ty Gibbs, Daniel Suarez, Chris Buescher, Ryan Preece, Todd Gilliland, Noah Gragson, Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Erik Jones.

Ross Chastain was in the lead as the wreck unfolded behind him. Bowman, Chase Elliott and Austin Cindric were able to avoid contact while making it through the wreck. Christopher Bell sustained minor damage before continuing moving forward.

Keselowski, Gilliland, Blaney, Logano, Reddick, Stenhouse and Suarez were all unable to continue.

“It’s one of these deals at this track,” Keselowski told Fox Sports after exiting the infield care center. “Everybody pushes, it’s how you race here. We got caught up in it.

“Just glad to be competitive, glad to be running up front, glad to have a chance. We were making the pass for the lead to win the Daytona 500. That’s all you can ask for with eight laps to go and it just didn’t work out.”

Eight laps remain in the Daytona 500 after a red flag delay lasting just over 15 minutes.