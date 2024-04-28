 Skip navigation
Dover NASCAR Cup results: Denny Hamlin scores third win of the season

  
Published April 28, 2024 06:22 PM

Denny Hamlin led the final 72 laps Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway to earn his third NASCAR Cup win of the season.

Kyle Larson finished second and was followed by Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott.

MORE: Cup race results

MORE: Cup points after Dover

Noah Gragson finished sixth. Ryan Blaney was seventh, Alex Bowman was eighth, Daniel Hemric placed ninth and Ty Gibbs was 10th.

Corey Heim finished 25th in his Cup debut, driving for an injured Erik Jones.

Hamlin’s victory is the 54th of his career. It ties him with Lee Petty for 12th on the all-time Cup wins list.