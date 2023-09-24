Drivers prepare for hot race at Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — Cup drivers will face one of their hottest days in recent years Sunday with the temperature expected to reach at least 100 degrees and the heat index potentially exceeding 107 degrees.

At least for drivers and teams, Sunday’s Round of 12 playoff race is 400 miles instead of 500 miles at Texas Motor Speedway. This marks the first time a Texas Cup race has been scheduled for 400 miles.

Still, the heat will challenge drivers and pit crews throughout the day.

“Honestly it is just a day at the office and the heat is turned on or the AC is broken,” Ryan Blaney said. “It is just one of those things. It is one of those things where you don’t think about it when you are racing. When it is green and you are running, you aren’t thinking about how hot it is or whatever.

“If you have a red flag and you are sitting there baking in an oven, then you are thinking about it. Or pre-race, you think about it being hot outside. But when you get in the car and in the mindset of competing, those things fade away and you focus on the job and just do your best. It is one of those things.”

William Byron said that even with a cool shirt and other measures, it can be challenging for drivers in these conditions.

“I do think it’s going to be tough,” Byron said. “These cars are really hot. We take a lot of measures to help cooling on our side, with the cool shirts and all those things. So hopefully all of that stuff works well and we can have a smooth day.

“It’s nice that it’s 100 miles shorter. It’s a bigger race track, so there’s a little bit more airflow and less work in the corners. I feel like if you were at Bristol and it was 100 degrees, you’d have guys really falling out. But here, I think it will be a little bit easier.”

Brad Keselowski said he doesn’t do anything extra in his preparation for a race on a hot day.

“The team does a good job of making sure the cars are robust enough to withstand the temperatures and then for me it’s just about toughening it up,” he said.

Kyle Busch says on days like this, he thinks about the fans in the stands. The National Weather Service has heat advisory in effect until 7 p.m. local time.

“I give NASCAR fans all the credit in the world because they are a damn strong bunch,” Busch said. “They are passionate, and they are loving to our sport as much as we want them to be. But to be out in the 100-degree heat in aluminum grandstands, I’m not paying to do that. ... So I give them credit where credit is due.”

Said Blaney of the heat Sunday: “I worry more for people in the grandstands sitting out all day and stuff like that. That concerns me more than me being in the car.”

