Sunday Cup race at Texas: Start time, TV info, and more

  
Published September 23, 2023 11:00 AM

The Cup Series playoffs Round of 12 kicks off with a Sunday afternoon race at Texas Motor Speedway (USA Network).

This race is the first at Texas to feature a scheduled distance of 400 laps. It is the 43rd time that the Cup Series has competed at the 1.5-mile track and the 19th time that Texas has hosted a playoff race.

Tyler Reddick is the defending winner of the Texas playoff race. He delivered Richard Childress Racing’s second win at the track in four races and Chevrolet’s third. A four-time Texas winner, Kyle Busch, will try to deliver another win for RCR.

William Byron and Martin Truex Jr. are tied at 25 points above the cutline after the points reset to 3,000. Ross Chastain, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace are the four drivers below the cutline.

Details for Sunday’s race at Texas

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by musician Jelly Roll at 3:39 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:50 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 12:30 p.m. ... Drivers meeting is at 2:40 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 2:55 p.m. ... the invocation will be given by Ret. Lt. Col. Caroline “Blaze” Jensen at 3:31 p.m. ... The Fort Cavazos 1st Cavalry Division Honor Guard will perform the national anthem at 3:32 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) on the 1.5-mile paved track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 165.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is set for Saturday at 1:20 p.m. on USA and the NBC Sports App.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. ... Countdown to Green will begin at 3 p.m. on USA. ... Post-race show will be on Peacock. ... Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBC Sports App

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Partly cloudy skies with isolated thunderstorms in the evening. High of 97 degrees with a 35% chance of rain at the start of the Cup Series race.

LAST TIME: Brad Keselowski won the pole and led 31 laps. Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney split the stage wins while combining to lead 48 laps. Tyler Reddick led 70 laps, including 53 of the final 54, and won his third race of the season. The race set a new track record with 16 cautions, eight of which were for tire-related issues.

