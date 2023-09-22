Why each Cup playoff driver can reach Round of 8

Moving on from the Round of 12 is no small feat, but none of the drivers still alive in the championship hunt are an easy out.

Twelve Cup drivers will enter this round, which starts Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET, USA Network, post-race on Peacock). Four drivers will be eliminated after three races.

The Round of 12 is the biggest wild card of the playoffs. It has an intermediate track, a superspeedway known for crashes and a road course where only two drivers in last year’s playoff finished inside the top 10.

This unique setup means that it is almost impossible to predict which four drivers will be eliminated. Here are the reasons why each of the remaining 12 playoff drivers can move on to the Round of 8:

William Byron

Standings: 1st

Points above 9th: 25

Tied for the most points (36) among playoff drivers



Has superspeedway, intermediate and road course wins in Cup



Pit crew has the best four-tire stop average time at 11.011 seconds

Martin Truex Jr.

Standings: 2nd

Points above 9th: 25

Tied for the most points (36) among playoff drivers



Has five wins on road courses and 12 wins on 1.5-mile tracks in his Cup career



Toyota has speed at every intermediate track

Denny Hamlin

Standings: 3rd

Points above 9th: 21

Has the third-most points (32) among playoff drivers



Has led laps in the past nine races while scoring two wins and three runner-ups



Has three wins at Texas Motor Speedway and two at Talladega Superspeedway

Kyle Larson

Standings: 4th

Points above 9th: 12

Posted the second-best all-time average finish (2.33) in the first three playoff races



Won at both Texas Motor Speedway and the Roval during the 2021 playoffs



Has the second-best average finish on 1.5-mile tracks (9.45) in Next Gen era

Chris Buescher

Standings: 5th

Points above 9th: 10

Has three wins and six top-10 finishes in the past eight races



Finished third at Talladega Superspeedway earlier this season



Has two straight top-six finishes at the Charlotte Roval

Kyle Busch

Standings: 6th

Points above 9th: 8

Has four wins at Texas Motor Speedway



Won at Talladega Superspeedway earlier this season



The No. 8 car won at Texas Motor Speedway last season

Christopher Bell

Standings: 7th

Points above 9th: 5

Won the Roval race last season



Speed translated to three straight pole wins to start the playoffs



Ranked ninth-best on restarts in the Cup Series

Tyler Reddick

Standings: 8th

Points above 9th: 3

Won at Texas Motor Speedway last season



Has three road course wins, including COTA this season



One of two drivers without a significant issue during first round of the playoffs

Texas, Talladega, Charlotte next for Round of 12 Marty Snider, Dale Jarrett, and Kim Coon preview the NASCAR Cup Series tracks for the Round of 12, including Texas, Talladega, and the Charlotte ROVAL, featuring tight racing, unpredictability, and a road course.

Ross Chastain

Standings: 9th

Points below 8th: 3

Has the best average finish on 1.5-mile tracks (9.18) in Next Gen car



Won at Talladega Superspeedway last season



Has the most points scored on 1.5-mile tracks (415) in Next Gen car

Brad Keselowski

Standings: 10th

Points below 8th: 3

A 14-time winner on 1.5-mile tracks



A six-time winner at Talladega Superspeedway



One of two drivers who did not have a significant issue during the first three playoff races

Ryan Blaney

Standings: 11th

Points below 8th: 6

Scored sixth-most points on 1.5-mile tracks (336) in Next Gen era



Has wins at Talladega and the Roval



Has top-10 finishes in eight of the last nine Texas races and an All-Star Race win

Bubba Wallace

Standings: 12th

Points below 8th: 14