Erik Jones honored as 2024 Comcast Community Champion

Comcast announced NASCAR driver Erik Jones as the 2024 Comcast Community Champion of the Year, becoming the 10th champion to receive the prestigious annual award. Comcast will award $60,000 to Jones for the Erik Jones Foundation, which was established in 2021 to provide charitable donations to organizations and offer direct-to-individual programs within communities across the country.

“The foundation is something we talked about for a long time, and to be here now, putting in the work and receiving this recognition, means a lot,” Jones said. “Being named the 2024 Comcast Community Champion of the Year is a testament to our team’s hard work, from our board to my mom and my wife, Holly. These funds will help ensure the foundation’s sustainability long after my racing career and make a big difference in our grant-making efforts to support the areas we care about.”

The Erik Jones Foundation is built on three key pillars: early cancer screening and detection, reading literacy, and animal welfare—each inspired by Jones’ personal experiences. After losing his father to cancer in 2016 and supporting his mother through her breast cancer battle, Jones has prioritized promoting early cancer detection. In its first year, the Foundation donated $20,000 to the Melanoma Research Foundation and distributed hundreds of thousands of sunscreen samples to raise awareness about sun safety. Additionally, the Foundation partnered with the Sun Bus, a mobile skin screening center, to bring free screenings to race fans. Its signature program, the ‘Window of Hope’ pink window net initiative, raises critical funds for breast cancer care and screenings.

Jones has also dedicated himself to improving literacy among youth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he launched #ReadWithErik, which began as a weekly Facebook Live series and has grown to include in-person readings at racetracks and schools nationwide. The Foundation has donated book vending machines to schools and introduced a pen pal program to encourage reading and writing. Furthermore, Jones’ commitment to animal welfare has led to partnerships with organizations like the Mid-Michigan K9 Association, Adopt-A-Pet Fenton, and Rescue Ranch, as well as donations to animal shelters across the country.

“Erik has consistently demonstrated his passion for meeting people where they are—offering support, resources, and hope,” said Matt Lederer, Vice President of Brand Partnerships and Amplification, Comcast. “His dedication to early cancer detection, youth literacy, and animal welfare shows how one individual can create meaningful change. We are proud to name Erik Jones as the 2024 Comcast Community Champion of the Year.”

Jones was selected by a panel of Comcast and NASCAR executives, including 2023 Comcast Community Champion Ryan Vargas, who was honored last year for his work supporting children with Craniosynostosis.

In addition to the winner, this year’s finalists were recognized for their outstanding contributions to their communities. Scott Crowell, Senior Manager of Facility Operations for NASCAR Productions, will receive a $30,000 donation to Willow’s Wish Foundation, which creates inclusive public spaces for children with disabilities. Susan McKee, Senior Director of HR/IT at Charlotte Motor Speedway, will receive a $30,000 donation to Speedway Children’s Charities, which supports children and families in need.

Since its inception in 2015, the Comcast Community Champion of the Year program has donated over $1 million to 30 nonprofit organizations, amplifying the efforts of NASCAR community members who dedicate their time and energy to helping others. Comcast remains committed to strengthening communities, leveraging its resources to drive positive and lasting change.