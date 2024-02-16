 Skip navigation
Friday schedule for NASCAR at Daytona

  
Published February 16, 2024 07:00 AM

All three national NASCAR series will be on track at Daytona International Speedway Friday.

Cup and Xfinity teams will practice at the 2.5-mile superspeedway. Truck Series teams will qualify and race to start the season.

The ARCA Menards Series teams will also qualify Friday at Daytona in advance of Saturday’s season-opening race. The lineup will include Shane van Gisbergen, who is scheduled to compete in both the ARCA and Xfinity races at Daytona.

Zane Smith won the season-opening Truck Series race at Daytona after rain shortened it to 79 laps. This was Smith’s second consecutive win at Daytona.

Smith will compete in the Daytona 500 after moving up to Cup with Trackhouse Racing. Layne Riggs will take over the No. 38 Ford for Front Row Motorsports as he starts his first full season in a national NASCAR series.

Friday, Feb. 16

Weather

Friday: Cloudy skies with a high near 70 degrees during the day. High of 65 degrees and a 1 percent chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

(All Times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 7:30 a.m. — Truck Series
  • 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series
  • 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 12:30 - 8 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 1:30 - 2 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series qualifying (No TV)
  • 3 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network)
  • 4:35 - 5:25 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network)
  • 5:35 - 6:25 p.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (100 laps, 250 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)