Layne Riggs joining Front Row Motorsports’ Truck program

Front Row Motorsports has signed Layne Riggs to be the team’s newest driver in the Craftsman Truck Series.

Riggs will take over the No. 38 Ford F-150 after signing a multi-year deal while 2022 Truck Series champion Zane Smith moves up to Cup with Trackhouse Racing and Spire Motorsports.

I am so thankful to @Team_FRM for the opportunity to live out my dream. All of the hard work, sacrifices, blood, sweat, and tears have finally paid off! This would not have been possible without the support from my family, friends, sponsors, and fans over all the years.

Chris Lawson will step down as crew chief of the No. 38 team to serve as a consultant for Front Row Motorsports. Lead engineer Dylan Cappello will take over as crew chief.

Riggs won the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series championship in 2022 after a season in which he scored 16 wins, 29 top-five finishes and 35 top 10s.

Riggs also made his national series debut that season with three Truck Series starts. He posted a top-10 finish at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in his first start.

Riggs continued to make starts in the national series in 2023. He made three more Truck Series starts, headlined by a third-place finish at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Riggs made three Xfinity Series starts for Kaulig Racing in 2023. He scored a top-10 finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“I’m really thankful for this opportunity to compete full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with one of the best teams in the sport,” Riggs said in a statement.

“I’ve dedicated my life for an opportunity like this, and I’m incredibly appreciative of Bob (Jenkins) and everyone at Front Row for providing me the opportunity to take my next step in my racing career.”

Scott Riggs, Layne’s father, is a former Cup Series competitor. He made 208 starts over 10 years and scored a career-best second-place finish at Michigan in 2005. Scott won five Truck Series races and four Xfinity Series races.

