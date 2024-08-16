 Skip navigation
Friday schedule for NASCAR Xfinity, Cup Series at Michigan International Speedway

  
Published August 16, 2024 05:00 AM

Xfinity Series teams will be on track Friday in preparation for Saturday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

The Cup garage will be open for pre-event inspection but Cup cars will not be on track until Saturday.

Friday Michigan schedule

(All times Eastern)

Weather

The Weather Underground forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 78 degrees and a 32% chance of isolated thunderstorms at the start of Xfinity qualifying.

Garage open

  • 8 a.m. — ARCA Series
  • 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 1 - 6 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 1:30 - 2:15 p.m. —ARCA practice
  • 2:30 - 2:50 p.m. — ARCA qualifying
  • 3:30 - 4:05 p.m. — Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
  • 4:10 - 5 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App)
  • 6 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps/200 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network)