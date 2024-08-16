Friday schedule for NASCAR Xfinity, Cup Series at Michigan International Speedway

Xfinity Series teams will be on track Friday in preparation for Saturday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

The Cup garage will be open for pre-event inspection but Cup cars will not be on track until Saturday.

Friday Michigan schedule

(All times Eastern)

Weather

The Weather Underground forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 78 degrees and a 32% chance of isolated thunderstorms at the start of Xfinity qualifying.

Garage open

8 a.m. — ARCA Series

10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

1 - 6 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity