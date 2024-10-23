Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Sunday’s playoff race at Homestead

The third round of the Cup playoffs continues this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Joey Logano secured a spot in the Championship 4 with his win last week at Las Vegas. That leaves seven playoff drivers vying for the final three spots.

William Byron holds the final transfer spot entering Sunday’s race at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The drivers below the cutline are Denny Hamlin (-27 points), Tyler Reddick (-30), Ryan Blaney (-47) and Chase Elliott (-53).

Here is a look at the good news and bad news for Cup teams ahead of the Homestead playoff race.

23XI Racing — Good news: Homestead is among Tyler Reddick’s best tracks. He has finished in the top five in three of his four Cup starts there. … Reddick also won twice there in the Xfinity Series. … Bubba Wallace has finished 12th or better in four of the last five races. Bad news: Reddick has finished outside the top 10 in each of the last six races this season.

Reddick flips in wild sequence at Las Vegas Tyler Reddick and Chase Elliott get together exiting Turn 4 at Las Vegas, and the No. 45 flips down the frontstretch with Brad Keselowski also involved.

Front Row Motorsports — Good news: The organization has led 384 laps through 33 races this season. At this time a year ago, Front Row cars had led only 110 laps. Bad news: Michael McDowell has one top-10 finish in his last 17 races on a 1.5-mile track. … Todd Gilliland has not finished better than 25th in two Cup starts at Homestead.

Hendrick Motorsports — Good news: Kyle Larson leads the series in wins (six), stage wins (12) and laps led (1,615). … Larson has finished in the top five in five of the last eight races at Homestead. … William Byron has finished in the top four in each of the last four races. … Alex Bowman has tied his career highs in top fives (eight) and top 10s (16) in a season. Bad news: Chase Elliott is last in the playoff standings, 53 points below the cutline. … Elliott has finished better than 14th in one of the last five races at Homestead.

Joe Gibbs Racing — Good news: Christopher Bell won at Homestead last year. … Bell has a series-high 21 top 10s this year. … Bell is one lap away from leading 1,000 this season. He ranks second in that category. … Denny Hamlin has won three times at Homestead. Bad news: Martin Truex Jr., who finished sixth last week at Las Vegas, has not had back-to-back top-10 finishes since Dover and Kansas in late April/early May. … Hamlin has scored one point in the last seven stages. … Hamlin ranks third in laps led this season but has led only five laps in the seven playoff races. … Ty Gibbs has placed 35th and 30th in the past two races, marking only the second time this year he’s finished 25th or worse in back-to-back races.

JTG Daugherty Racing — Good news: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has three top-five finishes this season, giving him one more than he had at this time a year ago. Bad news: Stenhouse finished 27th last week at Las Vegas, marking the 15th time in 33 races he’s finished 25th or worse this season.

Kaulig Racing — Good news: AJ Allmendinger has finished in the top 10 in each of his last two races at Homestead. … Allmendinger has five top 10s at Homestead, his most at a 1.5-mile track. … Daniel Hemric has three top-20 finishes in the last five races. Bad news: The organization has had more DNFs this season (11) than at this time last year (eight).

Legacy Motor Club — Good news: John Hunter Nemechek finished ninth at Las Vegas, marking his first top 10 in nearly four months. Bad news: Erik Jones has finished 24th or worse in seven of the last eight races.

Richard Childress Racing — Good news: Austin Dillon has finished in the top 10 in each of the last two races at Homestead and in four of the last five races there. … Kyle Busch has top 10s in eight of his last nine starts at Homestead. Bad news: Busch is winless in a career-long 54 consecutive races.

Contact from Hemric sends Dillon into wall Austin Dillon crashes out at Las Vegas after contact from Daniel Hemric sends the No. 3 for a hard hit into the outside wall.

Rick Ware Racing — Good news: Corey LaJoie’s 14th-place finish at Las Vegas gives him three top-20 results in his first four starts for the organization. Bad news: The organization has never had a car finish in the top 25 in the Cup race at Homestead.

RFK Racing — Good news: Chris Buescher has scored six consecutive top-20 finishes.. Bad news: Buescher has not finished better than 13th in eight Cup starts at Homestead. … Brad Keselowski has scored more than 25 points in just one of the last eight races.

Spire Motorsports — Good news: Carson Hocevar has five top-20 finishes in the last seven races. … Justin Haley has two top-20 results in his first four races since rejoining the organization. … Zane Smith has finished 21st or better in each of the last seven races. Bad news: The organization has not had a car finish better than 20th in a Cup race at Homestead.

Stewart-Haas Racing — Good news: Noah Gragson has two top 10s in his last six starts on 1.5-mile tracks. … Ryan Preece has two top 10s in the last six races this year. Bad news: Chase Briscoe has an average finish of 24th in three Cup starts at Homestead. … Josh Berry has finished 20th or worse in 14 of the last 15 races.

Team Penske — Good news: Joey Logano’s win at Las Vegas moved him into next month’s championship race at Phoenix. … Logano’s six Championship 4 appearances are the most all time. … Logano has 14 career playoff wins, which ranks third all-time behind Jimmie Johnson (29 playoff wins) and Kevin Harvick (16). … Logano’s win at Las Vegas gave crew chief Paul Wolfe 41 career victories, passing Rodney Childers (40 wins) for most among current crew chiefs. … Three of Austin Cindric’s six top-10 finishes this year have come in the playoffs. … Ryan Blaney finished second at Homestead last year. Bad news: Blaney has four DNFs in the last nine races.

Trackhouse Racing — Good news: Ross Chastain has four top 10s, including a win, in the last six races. … Daniel Suarez is coming off a third-place finish at Las Vegas. Bad news: Trackhouse has fewer top fives and top 10s this year compared to the same point in time last season.

Wood Brothers Racing — Good news: Harrison Burton finished 15th at Las Vegas, his best finish since his Daytona win in August. … Burton has scored back-to-back top 20s. Bad news: The last time a Wood Brothers car finished in the top 10 at Homestead was 2004 when Hall of Fame inductee Ricky Rudd placed ninth.