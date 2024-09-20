 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300
Dale Jr. says he’s “not planning on racing” in NASCAR Xfinity Series next year
Las Vegas Raiders v Baltimore Ravens
NFL Best Bets, Predictions, Odds for Week 3: Ravens vs Cowboys, Colts, Titans, Steelers, More!
Baker Mayfield
Broncos vs. Buccaneers prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, and stats for Week 3

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_dklastcall_240920.jpg
Take Robinson, Jennings overs in Week 3
nbc_ffhh_mainstreammedia_240920.jpg
Don’t sleep on Robinson, Smith
nbc_ffhh_patsoffense_240920.jpg
Pats offense, Saleh hugs see stock plummet

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300
Dale Jr. says he’s “not planning on racing” in NASCAR Xfinity Series next year
Las Vegas Raiders v Baltimore Ravens
NFL Best Bets, Predictions, Odds for Week 3: Ravens vs Cowboys, Colts, Titans, Steelers, More!
Baker Mayfield
Broncos vs. Buccaneers prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, and stats for Week 3

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_dklastcall_240920.jpg
Take Robinson, Jennings overs in Week 3
nbc_ffhh_mainstreammedia_240920.jpg
Don’t sleep on Robinson, Smith
nbc_ffhh_patsoffense_240920.jpg
Pats offense, Saleh hugs see stock plummet

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Bristol

  
Published September 20, 2024 01:00 PM

Four drivers will be eliminated from NASCAR Cup playoff contention after Saturday night’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Chase Briscoe and Ty Gibbs hold the final two transfer spots. The four drivers below the cutline entering the race are Denny Hamlin (-6 points to the cutline), Brad Keselowski (-12), Martin Truex Jr. (-14) and Harrison Burton (-20).

Hamlin has won the past two races at Bristol.

Details for Saturday’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 7:26 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:35 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 3:30 p.m. … Drivers meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. …Driver introductions will be at 6:50 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 7:18 p.m. by Derrick Hudson, The Discipleship Pastor at Calvary Church in Johnson City, Tennessee. … The national anthem will be performed by the children of Motor Racing Outreach at 7:19 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series
Bristol tradition unlike any other on NASCAR circuit
Since 1999, the children of competitors have sung the national anthem before the Bristol night race. Choir leader Melanie Self tells the kids that “they are the stars and they know it.”

DISTANCE: The race is 500 laps (266.5 miles) on the 0.533-mile concrete track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 125. Stage 2 ends at Lap 250.

STARTING LINEUP: Cup qualifying is scheduled to begin at 5:05 p.m. Friday.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 7:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. on USA. … Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The Weather Underground forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 74 degrees and a 5% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST TIME: Denny Hamlin in a race that featured excessive tire wear and contributed to 54 lead changes. Martin Truex Jr. was second. Brad Keselowski placed third.