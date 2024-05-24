 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 - Qualifying
How to watch Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte: Start time, forecast, TV info
Iga Swiatek
2024 French Open women's singles draw
Charles Schwab Challenge - Round Two
Scottie Scheffler chips in at last to cap bogey-free 65 Friday at Colonial

Top Clips

nbc_indy_tonystewartdouble_240524.jpg
Stewart details double experience, Larson's chance
nbc_indy_indy500finalpracticehl_240524.jpg
Highlights: 108th Indianapolis 500, Final Practice
nbc_indy_danielsintv_240524.jpg
Daniels: Larson looks so natural ahead of Indy 500

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity race at Charlotte: Start time, forecast, TV info

  
Published May 24, 2024 02:32 PM

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action Saturday after a weekend off.

Austin Hill enters the 12th race of the season as the points leader. He has a three-point advantage on Cole Cuter and a five-point lead on Chandler Smith.

nbc_nas_allstarracereview_240520.jpg
Friday 5: Physical confrontations escalating in NASCAR
Ten percent of races this season in NASCAR’s top three series have had a physical confrontation between competitors.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Charlotte

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be at 1:08 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 1:19 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 10 a.m. … Driver introductions will be at 12:40 p.m. ... The invocation will be given by Rev. Richard Payne, a Vietnam veteran and Richard Childress Racing team chaplain, at 1 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed by Pearle Peterson, Boys & Girls Clubs of America Youth Performer, at 1:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) on the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 4:05 p.m. Friday.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage begins with Fox at 2:30 p.m. ... Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 82 degrees and a 17% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Justin Allgaier won the pole and led a race-high 83 of 200 laps to win this race last May. John Hunter Nemechek was second. Cole Custer placed third.