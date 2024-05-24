How to watch Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity race at Charlotte: Start time, forecast, TV info

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action Saturday after a weekend off.

Austin Hill enters the 12th race of the season as the points leader. He has a three-point advantage on Cole Cuter and a five-point lead on Chandler Smith.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Charlotte

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be at 1:08 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 1:19 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 10 a.m. … Driver introductions will be at 12:40 p.m. ... The invocation will be given by Rev. Richard Payne, a Vietnam veteran and Richard Childress Racing team chaplain, at 1 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed by Pearle Peterson, Boys & Girls Clubs of America Youth Performer, at 1:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) on the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 4:05 p.m. Friday.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage begins with Fox at 2:30 p.m. ... Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 82 degrees and a 17% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Justin Allgaier won the pole and led a race-high 83 of 200 laps to win this race last May. John Hunter Nemechek was second. Cole Custer placed third.

