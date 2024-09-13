 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

trevor lawrence.jpg
Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Best bets: Odds, player news, injury updates, and stats for Week 2
Travis Kelce
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs Best bets: Odds, predictions, player news, injuries, and stats
P.J. Fleck
Nevada vs. Minnesota Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news and stats for Saturday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_busprob_240913.jpg
Shuttle bus mishap blemishes Solheim Cup Day 1
nbc_golf_gc_solheimanalysis_240913.jpg
U.S. ‘finds their form’ on Day 1 of Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_solheim_fourballrd1_240913.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Solheim Cup, Day 1 Four-ball

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

How to watch Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen

  
Published September 13, 2024

Shane van Gisbergen seeks his fourth consecutive Xfinity Series road course win Saturday at Watkins Glen International.

A victory by van Gisbergen would break his tie with AJ Allmendinger and Terry Labonte for most consecutive road course wins in the series.

Saturday’s race will include Cup drivers Joey Logano, William Byron, Ty Gibbs and Ross Chastain.

Also, this weekend marks the Xfinity debut for 18-year-old Connor Zilisch, who is in a JR Motorsports car. He will drive for the team full-time next season.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Clean Harbors 250 - Qualifying
Friday 5: Is Connor Zilisch the next big thing in NASCAR?
The 18-year-old makes his Xfinity Series debut Saturday at Watkins Glen on USA Network.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Watkins Glen International

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 2:55 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:06 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 8 a.m. … Practice begins at 9:30 a.m. … Qualifying begins at 10 a.m. … Driver introductions will be at 2:20 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 2:46 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed at 2:48 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 82 laps (200.9 miles) on the 2.45-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 20. Stage 2 ends at Lap 40.

NASCAR Xfinity Series The LiUNA! - Practice
Parker Kligerman announces 2024 will be his final full-time season racing
Parker Kligerman is vying for a playoff spot in the Xfinity Series with two races left in the regular season.

STARTING LINEUP: Xfinity qualifying scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. on USA. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The Weather Underground forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 83 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST TIME: Sam Mayer won last year’s race. Sheldon Creed finished second. Parker Kligerman placed third.