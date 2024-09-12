Parker Kligerman announces 2024 will be his final full-time season racing

Parker Kligerman will not return to full-time racing after this season, he announced on the podcast “The Money Lap” that he hosts with former driver Landon Cassill.

“I’m no longer pursuing full-time rides,” Kligerman said on the podcast.

Kligerman is in his second year with Big Machine Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He has made 113 Xfinity Series starts heading into Saturday’s race at Watkins Glen (3 p.m. ET on USA Network).

“My focus has been in trying to win races and fight for this championship with Big Machine Racing this year,” Kligerman said on his podcast. “But it’s only natural you have to start to think about this, especially when you get to the halfway point of these years because it’s kind of the time you start to say, ‘Hey, what’s going on for next year?’”

As for what’s next, Kligerman said he’s not sure.

“I think there’s a lot of people that assume, there’s a lot of opportunities on the TV side, and I’m sure that that will be something I pursue and want to be a part of,” said Kligerman, who is a pit reporter for NBC Sports.

He also has 30 career Cup starts and 117 career Truck starts. He’s won three Truck races.

Kligerman is in a playoff spot with two races left in the Xfinity Series regular season. He made the playoffs last year, finishing 10th. Kligerman could lock in a playoff spot at Watkins Glen.