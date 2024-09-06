How to watch Sunday’s NASCAR Cup playoff opener at Atlanta Motor Speedway

After a chaotic conclusion to the regular season that saw two drivers win their way into the playoffs in the past two weeks, the Cup playoffs begin this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

This starts a round that has drivers and teams worried. The tight racing at Atlanta can lead to multi-car crashes — such as the 16-car crash on the second lap at this track in February — that could impact the playoffs.

“Atlanta’s going to be tough,” Martin Truex Jr. said. “Daytime race there, track’s getting older, cars won’t handle as well. It’s going to be a lot tougher than the spring. And the potential for chaos is higher.”

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3 p.m. by Bobby Labonte. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:11 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 12 p.m. … Drivers meeting will be at 2:10 p.m. …Driver introductions will be at 2:25 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 2:52 p.m. by JC Worley, pastor at GO Church in Sharpsburg, Georgia. … The national anthem will be performed by Bella Yantis at 2:53 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 260 laps (400.4 miles) on the 1.54-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 160.

STARTING LINEUP: Cup qualifying is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. on USA. … Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 2 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The Weather Underground forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 77 degrees and a 4% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST TIME: Daniel Suarez beat Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch in the closest 1-2-3 finish in series history.

