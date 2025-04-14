Watch Now
Nicklaus: Rory has the world off his shoulders now
Jack Nicklaus calls in to Live From the Masters, praising some "remarkable" — if not safe — shots that Rory McIlroy hit to, as the six-time Masters champ put it, finally take the world off his shoulders.
Up Next
Rory: I didn’t make it easy, but a dream come true
Rory: I didn't make it easy, but a dream come true
Rory McIlroy reflects on breaking his major drought and winning the career grand slam on an incredibly nerve-wracking day at Augusta, 11 years in the making — and walks through some of the shots that won him the Masters.
Europeans react to Rory: ‘Best of our generation’
Europeans react to Rory: 'Best of our generation'
Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood react to Rory McIlroy's 2025 Masters and career grand slam wins, the former saying Rory can retire now and the latter calling McIlroy the greatest of his generation.
Moment by moment, McIlroy in position at Augusta
Moment by moment, McIlroy in position at Augusta
From two back to two up, Rory McIlroy enters Sunday at the Masters in an "amazing" position to take home his first green jacket, and he discusses the ebs and flows of Augusta National and what it will take to win.
Spieth: Frustrating you can’t talk about mud balls
Spieth: Frustrating you can't talk about mud balls
Jordan Spieth is frustrated at all the mud balls at Augusta during the Masters — and even though he says you can't talk about it, he did just that after Round 3.
Conners: Missed some chances on Masters Saturday
Conners: Missed some chances on Masters Saturday
It may not just be Rory and Bryson on Sunday: Corey Conners is just four back, but he was disappointed on Saturday night with some missed opportunities in the third round of the Masters at Augusta.
Bryson: Finish ‘massive,’ Rory a great challenge
Bryson: Finish 'massive,' Rory a great challenge
The importance of his 50-foot putt to end Round 3 isn't lost on Bryson DeChambeau, who adds he needs to dial in his irons before what he anticipates to be a great battle with Rory McIlroy.
Rory: Have to live in my own bubble on Sunday
Rory: Have to live in my own bubble on Sunday
Rory McIlroy reflects on his "dream start" of six straight threes to open Saturday's Round 3 at the Masters and shares how he needs to stay within himself in what should be a "rowdy" final pairing with Bryson DeChambeau.
Langer bummed by MC, but a ‘day of celebration’
Langer bummed by MC, but a 'day of celebration'
Bernhard Langer talks about the conflicting emotions after Round 2 of the 2025 Masters: disappointment with missing the cut but, more than anything, gratitude on a "day of celebration" to end an historic Augusta career.
Hatton laments putting, ‘ridiculous’ tap-in miss
Hatton laments putting, 'ridiculous' tap-in miss
Suffice it to say, Tyrrell Hatton was not pleased with the putter on Friday at the Masters. He laments a tough day on the greens, including a tap-in miss on the 17th that he called "ridiculous."
Bryson: Kinematic sequence in swing is clicking
Bryson: Kinematic sequence in swing is clicking
Bryson DeChambeau explains how patience helped him in a 4-under 68 Round 2 of the Masters at Augusta -- and, in Bryson DeChambeau fashion, how the "kinematic sequence" in his swing feels right entering the weekend.